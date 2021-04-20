Utah reporter condemned for tracking down paramedic over Kyle Rittenhouse donation says he’s received threats

The Utah reporter who faced backlash after trying to confront a paramedic at his home for donating to the defense fund of Kyle Rittenhouse announced on Tuesday he had received threats and would leave social media.

"Well folks, I’m taking the advice of law enforcement and will be disconnecting from the social media world because of the threats we have received," ABC’s Salt Lake City affiliate reporter Jason Nguyen tweeted from his now-private account.

It is unclear what types of threats Nguyen received.

Nguyen came under fire over the weekend when he discovered a local paramedic donated $10 to Rittenhouse and headed to his home seeking his "side" of the story. He generated national outrage by using his now-private Twitter account to promote his attempt to speak with the first responder.

"A Utah paramedic donated to the defense fund of Kyle Rittenhouse. It was first reported in the @guardian this morning. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters in Kenosha, WI. I tried to get the paramedics [sic] side of things. See the story tonight at 10p on @abc4utah," Nguyen wrote to accompany a photo taken as he knocked on the paramedic’s front door.

Many responded to Nguyen’s announcement that he would disconnect from social media by urging him to apologize, while others scolded him for appearing to make himself the victim.

The ordeal began when The Guardian reported last week Rittenhouse, the Illinois Illinois teenager accused of killing two protesters in Wisconsin in August, received thousands of dollars in donations for his legal defense, including from public officials and police officers. Nguyen was condemned for trying to "destroy the life of a private citizen" when he discovered the Utah paramedic was among the people who donated.

Political pundit Stephen L. Miller wrote, "If you don't like the enemy of the people label, perhaps stop acting like such."

ABC 4 in Utah did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Before making his account private, Nguyen responded to some of the criticism: "Me going to his house is to get his side of the story. I do the same thing to those who have crimes alleged against them, that goes for both sides of the law. It’s so we make every attempt to get the [other side] so that we are balanced, and that there is video proof of it."

Rittenhouse, 18, pleaded not guilty earlier this year to multiple charges in connection to the killings of Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and the shooting of 22-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz during unrest in Kenosha, Wis. The deaths occurred days after the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha officer Rusten Sheskey.

Rittenhouse remains out on bail. He is expected to go to trial in November.

