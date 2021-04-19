Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Utah reporter deletes tweet after backlash over tracking down donor to Kyle Rittenhouse defense fund

Jason Nguyen was accused of harassing a paramedic who donated $10 to Rittenhouse's legal fund

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
close
Tucker: Maxine Waters believes in mob violence for political endsVideo

Tucker: Maxine Waters believes in mob violence for political ends

'Tucker Carlson Tonight' host explains how the left relies on 'intimidation' to get what it wants

A local TV reporter in Utah appears to be regretting his intrepid work tracking down a small-dollar donor to Kyle Rittenhouse's legal defense fund. 

The Guardian reported last week that Rittenhouse, the Illinois teenager accused of killing two demonstrators in Kenosha, Wisconsin last August, received thousands of dollars in donations for his legal defense, including from public officials and police officers. The outlet obtained the information as the result of a data breach.

Jason Nguyen, a reporter for ABC’s Salt Lake City affiliate, discovered a local paramedic had donated $10 to Rittenhouse and headed to the man's home ostenisbly to seek his "side" of the story.

Nguyen posted a photo from his position staking out the man's home to Twitter and was promptly lambasted.

The tweet was later deleted.

Late Monday, Nguyen expressed his appreciation for the feedback he received.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Thank you all for your opinions. We hear you and appreciate each and everyone of you for reaching out," Nguyen wrote. 

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report. 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.