Utah reporter deletes tweet after backlash over tracking down donor to Kyle Rittenhouse defense fund

A local TV reporter in Utah appears to be regretting his intrepid work tracking down a small-dollar donor to Kyle Rittenhouse's legal defense fund.

The Guardian reported last week that Rittenhouse, the Illinois teenager accused of killing two demonstrators in Kenosha, Wisconsin last August, received thousands of dollars in donations for his legal defense, including from public officials and police officers. The outlet obtained the information as the result of a data breach.

Jason Nguyen, a reporter for ABC’s Salt Lake City affiliate, discovered a local paramedic had donated $10 to Rittenhouse and headed to the man's home ostenisbly to seek his "side" of the story.

Nguyen posted a photo from his position staking out the man's home to Twitter and was promptly lambasted.

The tweet was later deleted.

Late Monday, Nguyen expressed his appreciation for the feedback he received.

"Thank you all for your opinions. We hear you and appreciate each and everyone of you for reaching out," Nguyen wrote.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.