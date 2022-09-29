USA Today op-ed says Biden's 'Where’s Jackie?' gaffe 'demonstrated generosity and professionalism'

USA Today columnist Jill Lawrence defended President Biden’s latest gaffe forgetting about the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., on Thursday by claiming it was a display of empathy.

At the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health Wednesday, Biden inquired about the whereabouts of the deceased congresswoman while thanking people during his speech, asking, "Jackie, are you here? Where's Jackie?"

While Lawrence acknowledged that she "shuddered" hearing and seeing Biden call out Walorski’s name, she suggested that it also displayed a warmer side of the president.

"It’s unfortunate that he made the mistake. At the same time, it demonstrated a generosity and professionalism that was also present in Biden’s Tuesday conversation with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a frequent and harsh Biden critic, as Hurricane Ian bore down on his state," Lawrence wrote.

She quickly contrasted Biden with former President Donald Trump, insisting that Trump hardly showed empathy to his political opponents.

"Joe Biden says presidents have 'a duty to care' for all Americans. Donald Trump never saw it that way and blamed blue states when tragedy struck," she wrote.

Similar to "The View’s" defense for Biden’s gaffe, Lawrence also remarked that the moment was also simply a sign of Biden’s age rather than any issue with his mental health.

"So yes, Biden not only seemed to blank on Walorski’s tragic death, he also did it at the very conference he cited in his statement after she died. As so many of us know from our own lives, with age come memory lapses, and that’s often the least of it," Lawrence wrote.

After the gaffe on Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre fielded 10 questions from reporters on the topic, insisting 14 times that Biden wasn’t confused when he appeared to look for Walorski despite her death almost two months ago.

"The president was naming the congressional champions on this issue and was acknowledging her incredible work," Jean-Pierre said. "He had already planned to welcome the congresswoman's family to the White House. On Friday, there will be a bill signing in her honor this coming Friday. So, of course, she was on his mind. She was top of mind for the president."

Lawrence concluded her piece saying, "I am already on record as a fan of Biden’s presidency while also hoping he won’t run for reelection in 2024. But let’s put this moment in perspective. You need only look back a couple of years to remember that some things are more important than age and a perfect memory."

Although the gaffe lit up social media on Wednesday, media outlets largely avoided airing the story during evening and morning broadcasts.

Fox News' Max Thornberry contributed to this report.