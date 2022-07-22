Urban voters hurt by crime will vote for law and order on 'day of reckoning': Sen. Paul

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Rand Paul said that voters in poor neighborhoods will vote for law and order on a "day of reckoning" Friday on "Hannity."

LEE ZELDIN'S RUNNING MATE ALISON ESPOSITO SLAMS ALLEGED ATTACKER'S RELEASE

SEN. PAUL: There's going to come a day of reckoning where the people who live in New York City - crime disproportionately affects those in poor neighborhoods and those who are minorities. One day they're going to rise up and say, "We've had enough. The Democrats are not protecting our children." Kids are dying at the bus stop. Kids are dying on the subway. The Democrats don't care about your kids. And it continues to happen decade after decade. There's going to be a day that people are going to wake up and say, "We've had enough. We're going to vote for law and order." And Lee Zeldin is the law and order candidate. So I think there is a chance that people will say, "I don't care, Black, White, whatever. I'm not associated with any party. I want a stop to the crime and we have to put people in jail." I think that's coming.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: