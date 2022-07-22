Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Urban voters hurt by crime will vote for law and order on 'day of reckoning': Sen. Paul

Sen. Rand Paul explains political consequences of unchecked crime

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Zeldin is the law-and-order candidate: Sen. Paul Video

Zeldin is the law-and-order candidate: Sen. Paul

Sen. Rand Paul predicts a future reckoning for the Democratic Party stemming from voters' frustration with rampant crime nationwide on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Rand Paul said that voters in poor neighborhoods will vote for law and order on a "day of reckoning" Friday on "Hannity." 

LEE ZELDIN'S RUNNING MATE ALISON ESPOSITO SLAMS ALLEGED ATTACKER'S RELEASE

SEN. PAUL: There's going to come a day of reckoning where the people who live in New York City - crime disproportionately affects those in poor neighborhoods and those who are minorities. One day they're going to rise up and say, "We've had enough. The Democrats are not protecting our children." Kids are dying at the bus stop. Kids are dying on the subway. The Democrats don't care about your kids. And it continues to happen decade after decade. There's going to be a day that people are going to wake up and say, "We've had enough. We're going to vote for law and order." And Lee Zeldin is the law and order candidate. So I think there is a chance that people will say, "I don't care, Black, White, whatever. I'm not associated with any party. I want a stop to the crime and we have to put people in jail." I think that's coming. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Democrats don’t care about your kids: Sen. Paul Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.