It is up to us, not the streets, to teach our boys about 'gun etiquette': Youth organization founder

The "X" for Boys founder King Randall joined Fox News host Lawrence Jones on "Jesse Watters Primetime" Friday to discuss his initiative to teach students in his community about gun safety in the wake of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

KING RANDALL: We at "X" for Boys are going to teach them how to use firearms properly and how to teach them gun etiquette. I think that's extremely important for our communities. We have to be proactive and not reactive.

And being proactive is teaching them about firearms and lessening the chances of them getting into any accidents or, you know, having any episodes where they're just trying to figure out what a gun is or something like that. Because most times, a lot of children are just excited to hold a weapon. They've never seen it before. They saw it on rap videos. They want to hold it and take pictures with it, point at each other and stuff like that.

So, you know, I want to make sure I teach them, no, this is a firearm, you need to respect it and what it can do and learn how to actually use it at the proper time.

