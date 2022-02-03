Expand / Collapse search
The unvaccinated should be a 'protected class' argues 'Convoy to DC 2022' co-founder

Co-organizer of 'Convoy to DC 2022' says unvaccinated Americans should have the same civil rights other protected classes do

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Brian Brase: The unvaccinated should be a protected class

‘Convoy To D.C. 2022’ co-organizer Brian Brase says it should be a choice to get vaccinated on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight.’

Brian Brase, co-organizer of ‘Convoy to D.C. 2022’ told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Thursday he believes unvaccinated Americans should be a "protected class."

BRIAN BRASE: The funny thing about it is, you know, people want to spin this that if you're if you're anti-vax, you're an evil human being. Or to say Patriot is like a taboo word these days, for some reason, I have no idea why I don't get it. I can't even understand it. … If you want the vaccine, get it. If you don't, don't. But the people that … don't want to get vaccinated should almost be under the protected classes category. Now, you know some of the civil rights stuff or work for disability, you know, the acts that have allowed, or have stopped employers from being able to fire you because you got heavy in weight or because you're a female, we can't hire you. You know, some of those things that protect those classes, protected classes, as we call them. At this point, especially the way things are going, I think it should be looked at that the unvaccinated are, are classified as a protected class."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

