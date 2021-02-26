'Untold: Patriots Revealed' honors unsung heroes of the American Revolution

You likely know about George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Paine, the Marquis de Lafayette and Benedict Arnold. All five are famous (and infamous) figures of the American Revolution.

But do you know the story of John Parker? Peter Salem? John Glover? Hugh Mercer?

The stories of these great patriots are revisited in the new series "Untold: Patriots Revealed," hosted by Pete Hegseth and available to stream on Fox Nation.

"I didn't know these names before we started out," Hegseth admitted on "Fox & Friends."

The first episode focuses on Parker, who commanded the colonial militia at the Battle of Lexington fewer than five months before his death from tuberculosis. The second episode chronicles the life of Salem, a freed slave who fought with distinction at the Battle of Bunker Hill and served in the American army for five years.

The third episode highlights Glover, who "saved the Revolution three times," according to Hegseth.

"John Glover helped, famously, ferry George Washington's army across the Delaware River [en route to] that surprise attack ... and they won the Battle of Trenton, which unleashed a winning streak for the colonists in 1776," he recounted. "Without him and the Marbleheaders [the nickname for Glover's Massachusetts regiment], I mean, most of Washington's army couldn't swim ... If they didn't have the flat boats going across the river, they wouldn't have made it in the dead of winter."

The fourth episode tells the story of the Scottish-born Mercer, who died in hand-to-hand combat with British forces at the Battle of Princeton in 1777. The fifth and final episode tries to separate facts from the legend of Molly Pitcher, who is most often associated with the Battle of Monmouth in 1778.

