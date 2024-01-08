University of Utah president discontinues diversity statements, says they will no longer be used in hiring

The University of Utah will no longer use diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) statements in hiring, a spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The University of Utah President Taylor Randall sent a letter to the Presidents Leadership Council (deans, department chairs, and other administrators) last Friday, a university spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Monday.

The letter states that the measure stems from "statements" and "directives" from elected leaders and the Utah Board of Higher Education, to eliminate diversity questions or statements used in hiring at Utah’s higher education institutions.

HARVARD PRESIDENT PLAGIARISM SCANDAL LIKELY TIP OF ICEBERG OF WIDESPREAD 'ACADEMIC CORRUPTION', SCHOLAR SAYS

Per the letter, the directive entails that "all hiring units at the university should discontinue the use of any type of diversity statements or similar practices as part of their unit-level applicant or employee hiring processes."

"As the University of Utah strives for excellence in education, research, patient care, and service to community, we remain steadfast in our belief and actions that we must have a dedicated team of individuals from every walk of life to help us achieve that goal," the letter states.

It continued, "As we do so, we affirm our commitment to non-discriminatory hiring practices and the wellbeing of our patients and campus community."

The move comes as DEI is under fire on college campuses in Utah and across the country.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, R., blasted Utah's colleges and universities last month for employing DEI statements in hiring practices, claiming that they foster divisiveness rather than inclusivity.

According to local KUER public radio, Cox addressed DEI first during a virtual town hall meeting in December where he said that university diversity programs were doing "more to divide us than to bring us together."

Later that month, Cox addressed the issue again at a news conference and vowed to sign legislation to overthrow such practices, adding that it's "bordering on evil."

AL SHARPTON GROUP TO PROTEST BILLIONAIRE HARVARD ALUM BILL ACKMAN FOR GAY'S RESIGNATION, OPPOSITION TO DEI

"I can assure you after this legislative session, it will not be happening here in the state of Utah," according to KUER. "These diversity statements that you have to sign to get hired, I think that is awful. I think it's bordering on evil, where we're forcing people into a political framework before they can even apply for a job from the state."

The Utah Board of Higher Education reportedly said that they are moving away from DEI statements as part of their hiring processes in response to Cox.

"Some of Utah’s colleges and universities had incorporated various forms of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) statements or questions into their hiring procedures in the past. However, these institutions have been phasing out this practice for some time," the Board said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On the other side of the country, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill banning DEI initiatives in public colleges.

The bill is DeSantis' decision to eliminate what he calls "woke" influences on education.