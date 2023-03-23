University of Maryland introduces Anti-Black Racism minor to 'address one of society's grand challenges'

The University of Maryland will soon offer students a minor in anti-Black racism as part of an initiative to build upon the state’s "legacy of racial equity and social justice" and "position the the University of Maryland as a leading anti-Black racist institution."

"The University of Maryland’s Anti-Black Racism minor is part of the university’s work to address one of society's grand challenges through research, knowledge sharing and discussion," the university shared with Fox News Digital in a statement. "Courses and symposia are still under development."

UMD’s minor, which is "coming soon" according to the university's website, is part of its larger Anti-Black Racism initiative which seeks to develop projects and workshops for students and faculty to learn more about the cause.

"(The Anti-Black Racism) Initiative is designed to promote long term change in the college and on the campus and beyond," the website reads. "Grounded in the behavioral and social sciences, our mission is to elevate the status and experience of African Americans."

Dr. Rawshawn Ray, a professor of sociology and leader of the initiative, said the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences has used their research to "highlight disparities" and "inform ways (the U.S.) might move toward a more racially equitable society" for a long time.

"2020 was simply a tumultuous year for everyone, whether it be dealing with COVID, dealing with economic issues, and then also a heightened awareness about police brutality and systemic racism, both for Black people in America," Ray said in the university’s video. "One thing I know all too well is that we have been grappling with all of these things for a very long time."

While the university recognizes its location in Prince George’s County is home to one of the most affluent communities in the country, a school video says the region still has "longstanding racial inequalities that manifest on the bodies of Black people."

"Despite the affluence of people in the county, it is one of the starkest income divides in the nation," the video states. "The community continues to be plagued with misconduct lawsuits from residents about police brutality and from over 100 Black and Latinx officers about internal problems with promotion and discipline in the county police department. These outcomes are most stark in the killings of people that include William Green, Lieutenant Richard W. Collins III, Korryn Gaines and Leonard Shand."

The university hopes the project will create pathways for "lasting change."