Former DEI official alleges 'anti-black racism' from Black Minneapolis city officials: 'Weapons of Whiteness'

Minneapolis' freshly departed racial-equity director alleged that she was subject to anti-Black racism at the hands of Black members of the city council who she blamed for using "weapons of Whiteness" to create a "toxic work environment."

In a scathing memo sent to Mayor Jacob Frey last week before she departed as director of the Department of Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging, Tyeastia Green claimed to be the victim of "anti-black racism," by a number of Black city council officials including City Council President Andrea Jenkins and Council Member LaTrisha Vetaw.

In the 14-page memo, first published by the Star Tribune, Green alleges that officials of the far-left city defamed her, disrespected her, gaslit her, and employed "weapons of Whiteness" while erecting "every barrier" to ensure that she was unsuccessful in her role.

Green, who quotes prominent Black writers Zora Neale Hurston and Toni Morrison, went on to provide a detailed diagram depicting the stages experienced by "The ‘Problem’ Woman of Color in the Workplace," which she wrote, begins with "White leadership" making a Black "tokenized hire," and results in targeted attacks against the employee, who, she said, is eventually forced to depart the organization.

"I believe I have gone through each of these phases," Green wrote, "and that’s unfortunate."

Calling out Jenkins and Vetaw by name, Green accused the city council president and member of lying about her character and engaging in an "anti-black sentiment" against her.

"Blacks can utilize Anti-blackness and racism against other Blacks," she wrote, accusing both members of creating "an unsafe and unhealthy work environment for Black people."

Green further alleged that Vetaw "made it her mission to spread lies and defame my character with the community" adding that she's preparing to take legal action against the council member and any of her "accomplices" for "defamation of character."

"Whenever I step into council chambers, she sneers at me," Green wrote.

When contacted by the Star Tribune, Vetaw reportedly defended her actions, while Jenkins took the opportunity to fire back.

"I am not anti-Black, but I am anti-incompetent," Jenkins told the outlet.

City officials also responded Monday in a statement, telling the Star Tribune that they are reviewing Green's allegations and that "professional staff" will decide whether to investigate further. "The city disagrees with the characterization of the events outlined in the memo," the statement reads.

Green joined the city’s race and equity division last March to drive "culture change throughout the City enterprise" and "dismantle systemic disparities and institutionalized racism to improve the lives of residents," according to a since-deleted announcement reported by the National Review.

In her memo, Green said she had "high hopes" for the role, but was unaware that she would be working for a city that "holds, matures, coddles, perpetuates, and massages a racist anti-black work culture."

Recalling her first day on the job, Green wrote that she was "placed in a windowless, mouse-infested space that shared a wall with inmates." She claimed she had to plead for her division to be relocated.

Green also alleged that there were "fake ethics complaints" filed against her and that rules were changed and "goalposts" were moved "just for me."

"I do have an extensive list of racism, microaggressions, and antiblackness acts doled out from leadership to several Black people in the enterprise, including myself," Green wrote.

Green's allegations come after the Star Tribune revealed last month that she made untrue statements to the city council about donor funding for an expo she was working on to celebrate Minneapolis’s Black community. Green reportedly claimed she was offered $3 million for the expo by the Bush Foundation, but a foundation spokeswoman rejected her claim. The event, which was referenced several times throughout her memo, went on with taxpayers footing about a half-million dollars of the bill, the National Review reported.

Green reportedly predicted 20,000 attendees at the expo, but only 3,700 people registered online, according to the outlet.

It's unclear whether Green resigned, was pushed out or was fired shortly thereafter. Minneapolis city officials reportedly declined to comment on the reason for her departure. In an interview with Minnesota Public Radio, Green claimed that she resigned in February, but city officials asked her to rescind the resignation later that month. Her last day on the job was March 13.

Green said it was initially her decision to resign, citing the mental and physical toll of the job, which she said resulted in chest pains and anxiety attacks.

"My decision to resign was from pure exhaustion, and my body, mind, and spirit could no longer take the racist, toxic nature of the enterprise," Green wrote. "Although I had no idea how to pay my bills and support my family, a huge weight was lifted. I would no longer have to swim in the waters of racism and anti-blackness."