US going to war with Russia over Ukraine would 'court destruction of the known world': Macgregor

Col. Douglas Macgregor, a retired Army officer and tank commander during the Gulf War, told Fox News on Tuesday that President Biden and the neoconservatives in both the Democratic and Republican parties are courting global turmoil with their current overtures toward Russia and its leader, President Vladimir Putin.

Macgregor told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that Washington's political class has become the "land of the stupids" – noting that by leaving open the potential of taking action, should Putin invade Ukraine, Kiev and its presumed U.S. reinforcements would likely be defeated.

He noted that Biden, the Democrats, and some Republicans in Congress including Sens. Roger Wicker of Mississippi and Joni Ernst of Iowa, are making remarks about Russia 80 years after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The 1941 attack on the Hawaiian military base "dragged us into a two-front war for which we were completely unprepared," he said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"Listening to the comments by Wicker and others, it strikes me that Joe Biden has lots of friends on the Hill, all of which are living with him in the early '90s. They seem to think that Russia is prostrate -- that Russia has no alternative but to submit to whatever we tell it to do, which is ridiculous."

The retired officer added that if any potential conflict turned nuclear to "rescue [a U.S.] conventional failure, then we are courting the destruction of the known world."

Macgregor went through several possible outcomes, including the conflict reaching across the Black Sea to Turkey, which would further complicate matters, as well as a regional "bloody war" that would likely spark a refugee crisis into Eastern Europe.

Host Tucker Carlson added that Ernst's recent remarks about potentially telling Putin the U.S. won't allow further construction of the NordStream II pipeline – which stagnated during the Trump years and was assented to later by Biden – would not hurt Russia but instead stymie Germany and Luxembourg during the coldest months of the year.

"We have one interest, Tucker: To prevent a war from breaking out between Ukraine and Russia," Macgregor later continued, adding that neocons appear to be on a "revenge mission" against a country they essentially still view as the enemy U.S.S.R., which dissolved on Christmas Day 1991 when the Soviet flag last was lowered from the Kremlin.

He said Russia is now essentially reverted to its pre-Soviet construction: "a Russian State that rests on the foundation of Orthodox Christianity – it's back to what it had been for 1,000 years."

"We should celebrate that, not destroy it," he said.