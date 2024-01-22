Union at California State University announces 'tentative' contract victory after staging massive walk out

A union representing 29,000 faculty members at California State University (CSU) declared victory on Monday hours after they went on strike for higher wages and other benefits, per a recent report.

"Members of the California Faculty Association will return to work Tuesday instead of continuing their planned weeklong walkout to demand higher wages, the California Faculty Association said in a statement," AP reported.

While the deal is still "tentative" and requires ratification by union members, the union association called the outcome a "victory," according to the outlet.

"[This decision] reflects the solidarity displayed by faculty, staff, and students across all 23 campuses," the association statement said. "To all the hard-working faculty who have been organizing on the street and on campus, your efforts have earned this victory."

CSU Chancellor Mildred García also responded to the news.

"I am extremely pleased and deeply appreciative that we have reached common ground with CFA that will end the strike immediately," García said in a statement shared by AP News. "The agreement enables the CSU to fairly compensate its valued, world-class faculty while protecting the university system’s long-term financial sustainability."

The union members have called for a pay increase of 12% for all faculty and the increase of the minimum salary of $54,360 to $64,360.

"They have also pushed for other improvements, including smaller class sizes, the extension of parental leave to a full semester and gender-inclusive bathroom spaces," the LA Times reported.

"Our intention is to shut down the university," president of the Cal State Fullerton chapter of the California Faculty Association, Gregory Brown, told The Los Angeles Times of the initial strike. "The CSU is not paying us what we deserve. We know for a fact that we have faculty that are food unstable, housing unstable. Some of our faculty members come to campus to use the internet, because they can’t afford to pay."

A Cal State spokesperson said Monday that teachers and faculty members remained "responsible for assuring that students meet the learning outcomes for the courses they teach" despite the walkout.

"The CSU is communicating with students that campuses will be open to provide services to students and to check with their professors about class schedules during the strike, as not all faculty will choose to go on strike," CSU spokesperson Amy Bentley-Smith said in a statement.

CSU Chancellor Mildred Garcia had earlier signaled interest in a deal with the union in a statement Friday.

"Let me assure you, as a new chancellor four months into the job, I have no interest in a strike," Garcia said. "We are ready and willing to come back to the bargaining table with the California Faculty Assn., but we must work within our financial realities."

CSU did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.