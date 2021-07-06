UNC roasted after Nikole Hannah-Jones rejects it following school's reversal on offering tenure

The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill faced intense mockery Tuesday after left-wing journalist and 1619 Project creator Nikole Hannah-Jones turned down its tenure offer.

After initially being denied tenure, Hannah-Jones was still offered a teaching position at the university, but declared that she would not join its faculty without being offered tenure. She, however, rejected the offer of tenure following the school's reversal last week, announcing Tuesday that she would instead accept a position as the inaugural Knight Chair in Race and Reporting at Howard University.

Critics excoriated the university on social media, with one describing its rejection as "the ultimate humiliation" and another saying the school "damaged its reputation and marred its legacy."

One critic who described himself as an alumnus said Hannah-Jones' rejection was "deeply, deeply embarrassing" for his alma mater. Another bashed the university's wokeness, saying that "every woke panderer should be humiliated as thoroughly" as the university was.

The saga began in May when UNC's Hussman School of Journalism and Media announced that Hannah-Jones, an alumnus, as its Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism. UNC's board of trustees decided not to approve Hannah-Jones' tenure – which effectively translates into a career-long appointment – despite support from faculty and was offered a five-year contract with the journalism school.

After Hannah-Jones threatened not to accept it, the board voted 9-4 last week to give her tenure, leading up to her highly publicized rejection of it on Tuesday.

Fox News' Stephen Sorace & Cortney O'Brien contributed to this report.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.