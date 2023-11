Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Social media users took to X this week to let the United Nations know what they thought about its upcoming report that will critique America and other western countries for eating too much meat.

X users rejected the imminent report, telling the international political body to "go away" with its plan to lecture westerners about meat "over-consumption" contributing to climate change.

Bloomberg News recently reported that The UN's Food & Agriculture Organization (FAO) will unveil its so-called global food systems’ road map during the COP28 climate summit in Dubai this year. The document will recommend nations that "over-consume meat" to limit their consumption as part of a broader effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The report has been designed to guide policy on lowering the climate impact of the global agriculture industry, and in addition to issuing guidelines for reducing meat consumption in the West, is expected to highlight how farmers should adapt to "erratic weather" and tackle their emissions produced from food waste and use of fertilizer, the outlet added.

"Food system emissions deserve a place at the top of the table, alongside energy and transport, as they represent an estimated third of greenhouse gas emissions and 40% of methane," said Jeremy Coller, the chair and founder of the FAIRR Initiative, an investor network that works with financial institutions to promote climate-friendly agriculture worldwide.

In his statement, Coller noted that leading meat and dairy companies have been failing to reduce emissions. He expressed his belief that the incoming U.N. road map will lower greenhouse admissions and lead to a "more sustainable food system."

Even if the recommendations are adopted at the COP28 summit, they are reportedly not binding, though X users still rejected the idea in strong terms on the social media platform.

Country music star John Rich posted, "I'd like to see one of those blue helmets try to pull a Ribeye off my Green Egg."

Libs of TikTok account owner Chaya Raichik posted, "Go away. You guys are annoying."

Celebrity Chef Andrew Gruel posted a take-down of the plan, writing, "This is up there in the pantheon of grandest lies ‘meat consumption hurts the environment’. If they promoted regenerative agriculture, cattle farming would actually enrich the environment AND people would eat healthier meat. But they don’t want solutions, they want a sick, depressed populace."

Conservative radio host Dana Loesch wrote, "[In] return, Americans call on the United Nations to shut up."

Podcast host Michael Quinn Sullivan asked, "How about we just get rid of the UN, instead? They can go eat all the bugs they want in their rat-hole countries."

The Blaze host Sara Gonzales replied, "Literally eating more meat now."

