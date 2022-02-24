Ukraine resident describes 'panic' as Russia invades: 'Nobody stepping in to stop this madness'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Ukraine resident woke up to the sound of bombs Thursday after Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea.

"This morning started hectic. You wake up. You hear the bombs. You don’t know what’s going on. You have no clue. It’s starting. … You hear the bombs all over you and you have no clue what to do," Shlomo Rosilio told "Fox & Friends."

Rosilio said "everyone panicked" when Russian forces attacked and he's been trying to help people evacuate as best he can.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday by land, air and sea in the largest military attack of one state against another on the European continent since the Second World War.

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the country severed diplomatic relations with Russia and called "on all our partners to do the same. By this concrete step you will demonstrate that you stand by Ukraine and categorically reject the most blatant act of aggression in Europe since WWII."

The wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday hit cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Ukraine's government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a "full-scale war" that could rewrite the geopolitical order.

Rosilio said there are Ukrainian soldiers all over the streets waiting for "the next wave" of strikes from Russia, which so far have focused on military targets.

"Nobody is stepping in to stop this madness," he said, adding he and many people are unclear on how to get a weapon to help defend the country.

Rosilio said the country of Ukraine has been peaceful for many years and residents "don't know what to do" after the invasion. He said "God willing," the violence will subside in the next few days, predicting Russian forces will take control of Kyiv.

