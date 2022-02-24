Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Ukraine resident describes 'panic' as Russia invades: 'Nobody stepping in to stop this madness'

Russia launches war in Ukraine in largest European attack since WWII

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
close
Ukrainian describes 'chaos' on the ground: 'Nobody knows what to do' Video

Ukrainian describes 'chaos' on the ground: 'Nobody knows what to do'

Hatzalah Ukraine CEO Shlomo Rosilio tells 'Fox & Friends' people are 'starting to panic' as he attempts to evacuate residents on buses as Russia invades.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Ukraine resident woke up to the sound of bombs Thursday after Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea.

"This morning started hectic. You wake up. You hear the bombs. You don’t know what’s going on. You have no clue. It’s starting. … You hear the bombs all over you and you have no clue what to do," Shlomo Rosilio told "Fox & Friends."

Rosilio said "everyone panicked" when Russian forces attacked and he's been trying to help people evacuate as best he can. 

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE IN LARGEST EUROPEAN ATTACK SINCE WWII

Ukrainian Military Forces servicemen block a road in the so-called government quarter in Kyiv on February 24, 2022 as Russia's ground forces invaded Ukraine from several directions today, encircling the country within hours of Russian President announcing his decision to launch an assault.

Ukrainian Military Forces servicemen block a road in the so-called government quarter in Kyiv on February 24, 2022 as Russia's ground forces invaded Ukraine from several directions today, encircling the country within hours of Russian President announcing his decision to launch an assault. (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday by land, air and sea in the largest military attack of one state against another on the European continent since the Second World War. 

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the country severed diplomatic relations with Russia and called "on all our partners to do the same. By this concrete step you will demonstrate that you stand by Ukraine and categorically reject the most blatant act of aggression in Europe since WWII."

The wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday hit cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Ukraine's government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a "full-scale war" that could rewrite the geopolitical order. 

Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine's Lugansk region on February 24, 2022. - Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, killing dozens and forcing hundreds to flee for their lives in the pro-Western neighbor. 

Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine's Lugansk region on February 24, 2022. - Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, killing dozens and forcing hundreds to flee for their lives in the pro-Western neighbor.  (Photo by ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Rosilio said there are Ukrainian soldiers all over the streets waiting for "the next wave" of strikes from Russia, which so far have focused on military targets.

"Nobody is stepping in to stop this madness," he said, adding he and many people are unclear on how to get a weapon to help defend the country. 

Rosilio said the country of Ukraine has been peaceful for many years and residents "don't know what to do" after the invasion. He said "God willing," the violence will subside in the next few days, predicting Russian forces will take control of Kyiv.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for FoxNews.com. You can find him on Twitter @joshuaqnelson.