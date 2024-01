Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Social media users tore into a Sky News anchor this week after she made a dismissive comment to a 13-year-old gamer in her report on him being the first ever person to beat Nintendo’s version of "Tetris."

After reporting on Willis Gibson reaching the highest level of anyone who has ever played the game, crashing its coding, Jayne Secker took a moment in her Sky News broadcast to tell the young man to "get some fresh air."

"As a mother I would just say step away from the screen, go outside, get some fresh air. Beating Tetris is not a life goal," she said with a smile on her face.

OFFICIAL TRAILER OF GRAND THEFT AUTO VI LEAKED JUST HOURS BEFORE PLANNED RELEASE TIME

The comment angered users online who found it condescending and dismissive of the young Oklahoman’s achievement – the first of its kind since the video game was released on the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1985 and something many longtime Tetris fans have considered impossible.

The account for a Nintendo fan community in the U.K., "Nintendo South Wales," came to Gibson’s defense, stating, "Sky News's Jayne Secker breaks script to tell 13yo who reached a WR Lvl. 157 in NES #Tetris… This priggish, ignorant belittlement of Willis Gibson's achievement shows gaming stigma is sadly alive & well."

YouTuber "Cynical Reviews" blasted Secker, posting to X, "What a condescending thing to say to a kid who's just accomplished something noteworthy. Utterly pathetic."

NINTENDO CANCELS 2024 VIDEO GAME SHOWCASE IN JAPAN AFTER RECEIVING PERSISTENT THREATS

X user "Optimus" grilled the Sky News anchor, posting, "The 50-year old news anchor who probably spends 11 hours a day scrolling Facebook Reels and Pinterest seems really bitter a 13-year old did something nobody could do in like half a century of the game existing."

Popular Twitch streamer and content creator "Punz" ripped Secker, writing, "I hate people like this lady, this kid did something that no one has ever done before. An insane accomplishment."