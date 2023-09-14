UFO whistleblower balks at claim of 'alien corpses' revealed in Mexico: 'Unsubstantiated stunt’

Former Navy pilot Ryan Graves spoke out after allegedly "alien corpses" were displayed in Mexico, calling the incident an "unsubstantiated stunt."

What were alleged to be 1,000-year-old "non-human alien corpses" were presented in glass display cases before the Mexican Congress on Tuesday during its first hearing on UFOs. The event has become a social media spectacle after Mexican journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan testified under oath that the mummified specimens were "non-human beings that are not part of our terrestrial evolution."

Graves, the Americans for Safe Aerospace founder and a whistleblower on UFOs, said that the incident "disappointed" him and was "a huge step backwards for this issue."

"After the U.S. Congressional UFO hearing, I accepted an invitation to testify before the Mexican Congress hoping to keep up the momentum of government interest in pilot experiences with UAP," Graves wrote in a post on X. "Unfortunately, yesterday’s demonstration was a huge step backwards for this issue."

He continued: "My testimony centered on sharing my experience and the UAP reports I hear from commercial and military aircrew through ASA’s witness program. I will continue to raise awareness of UAP as an urgent matter of aerospace safety, national security, and science, but I am deeply disappointed by this unsubstantiated stunt."

Maussan also claimed that researchers at the Autonomous National University of Mexico have conducted Carbon 14 analysis on the two specimens that determined the alleged corpses were around 1,000 years old.

Maussan, an investigative journalist who has been researching extraterrestrial phenomena for decades, has been connected to previous claims of debunked alien discoveries, including five mummies discovered in Peru in 2017 later determined to be remains of human children, according to the Independent.

The journalist testified during the hearing that the specimens were a sign that humanity is not alone in the universe. "These aren't beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom mines, and were later fossilized," he said, later adding, "Whether they are aliens or not, we don't know, but they were intelligent, and they lived with us. They should rewrite history.… We are not alone in this vast universe. We should embrace this reality."

Through testing, Maussan claimed, Mexican scientists determined more than 30% of the specimens’ DNA was "unknown." One specimen allegedly was discovered to have what appeared to be eggs or ovaries inside, while another had implants of rare metals, such as Osmium.

Harvard Prof. Avi Loeb also made a video appearance at the conference, according to Mexican newspaper El País. "It is arrogant to think that we are alone in the universe, probably the existence of these beings predates the human presence on Earth," Loeb said during the Mexican congressional hearing Tuesday.

Maussan didn't respond to a request for comment.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.