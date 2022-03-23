Twitter slaps 'warning' on The Federalist articles saying links 'may be unsafe,' admits it was an error

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Twitter was found giving users a "warning" to those who clicked on articles published by The Federalist.

"Twitter is currently censoring links to @FDRLST news stories, falsely claiming that our stories are ‘violent or misleading content that could lead to real-world harm,’" The Federalist CEO Sean Davis tweeted Wednesday evening. "Stories about KBJ, Ron DeSantis, Hunter Biden, and majolica art are all being maliciously censored by Twitter."

When attempting to click on a link, a page appears reading, "Warning: this link may be unsafe."

"The link you are trying to access has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially spammy or unsafe, in accordance with Twitter’s URL Policy," Twitter stated in its warning.

The message continued, "This link could fall into any of the below categories: malicious links that could steal personal information or harm electronic devices, spammy links that mislead people or disrupt their experience violent or misleading content that could lead to real-world harm, certain categories of content that, if posted directly on Twitter, are a violation of the Twitter Rule."

The page then gives Twitter users the option to go "Back to previous page" labeled with larger blue button or in smaller print, "Ignore this warning and continue."

The so-called "warning" drew intense backlash on social media,

Later in the evening, however, Twitter removed it.

"The URLs referenced were mistakenly marked under our unsafe links policy — this action has been reversed," a Twitter spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

On Twitter's Help Center page, it writes, "We work at a rapid pace and in collaboration with third parties to stay on top of emerging malicious or harmful links. Sometimes, despite our best efforts, links can be miscategorized. If you notice that a link has been blocked or has a warning notice and you believe this is in error, you can report it to us."

The latest censorship episode comes as Twitter has been waging war against the conservative satirical website The Babylon Bee.

Twitter locked the Bee's account for sharing an article mockingly declaring Biden administration official Dr. Rachel Levine, a transgender woman, "Man of the Year" after USA Today included Levine among its "Women of the Year," claiming the tweet violates the platform's hate speech policies.

The tech giant has also locked the accounts of some of the Bee's top brass for criticizing the punishment.

Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon told Fox News Digital, "We don’t have any intentions of deleting the tweet."

A Twitter spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the account owner "is required to delete the violative tweet before regaining access to their account."

Twitter previously took part in the widespread effort to suppress the New York Post's bombshell reporting about Hunter Biden's laptop in the final weeks of the 2020 presidential election, which was authenticated by The New York Times last week.