Twitter users blast NPR, Randi Weingarten over poll suggesting parents ‘satisfied’ with child’s education

As parents across the country continue to speak out against controversial education lesson plans and publicly voice their disapproval with school boards, a national poll conducted by NPR found that conservative and liberal parents alike are satisfied with their children’s schooling, drawing criticism from Twitter users.

"A national poll finds that parents across the political spectrum are satisfied with their children's schools and feel well-informed about controversial topics — in contrast to the messaging of a small minority clamoring for parents' rights," the NPR tweet touting the poll read.

The poll, conducted by NPR and Ipsos, asked 1,007 parents of school-aged children a variety of questions about their children’s education as U.S. schools attempt to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The detailed findings of the poll concluded that a growing margin of parents noted their child is ahead of where they should be on a number of important determiners of education level, including science, reading, writing, social skills and mental health compared with February 2021. One-in-ten parents claimed their child was behind in those same areas.

Meanwhile, 47% of parents claimed the pandemic had not disrupted their kids’ education, a number that has increased by 9% since last February.

However, a growing number of parents (73%) indicated that their child would benefit from mental health services.

American Federation of Teachers union president Randi Weingarten, who had repeatedly pushed back on reopening schools, retweeted the poll on April 30.

A number of Twitter users took issue with both the results of the poll and the way NPR described the results versus the actual data.

TownHall editor Guy Benson wrote "oh well, carry on, then! you’re doing great!"

"Here, in America, our national media thinks we are so stupid to believe that half the children were not affected by nationwide schools closures because an @NPRpoll says so," primary care physician Shveta Raju said.

"The head of the teachers Unions does not understand basic math and percentages," Spectator Contributing Editor Stephen L. Miller added.

"So, the schools only screwed over 53% of parents badly enough that they noticed? WIN!" National Review Senior Writer Dan McLaughlin tweeted.

"A poll of their followers?" Texas congressional candidate Jenny Garcia wondered, adding the hashtag Protect Our Children.