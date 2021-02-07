Twitter permanently suspends Gateway Pundit founder, radio host Wayne Allyn Root

Twitter suspended Gateway Pundit founder Jim Hoft and radio host Wayne Allyn Root this weekend, with the social media company telling Fox News Hoft's account had repeatedly violated its "civic integrity policy."

Twitter permanently suspended Hoft, while Root told Fox News his suspension appears to be permanent, too.

"I am in shock," Root told Fox News. "It appears to be a permanent ban. Although I don’t know. Twitter never warned me. ... And never sent any communication saying I’ve been suspended or banned. I simply tried to tweet yesterday afternoon and could not. But unlike a previous suspension... My followers suddenly said 0."

Fox News' inquiry to Twitter about Root's account was not returned at the time of publication.

Twitter's civic integrity policy states, "You may not use Twitter’s services for the purpose of manipulating or interfering in elections or other civic processes."

Root told Fox News that he has reached out to Twitter to ask why he was suspended. He has been temporarily suspended before, including for "saying lockdowns don't work."

"That got me a 7 day suspension for 'misleading medical advice,'" Root told Fox News.

Root told Fox News that conservatives are "are the last group in America that can be silenced, banned, purged, openly discriminated against." Root is the author of the book "Trump Rules" and has authored blog posts with titles including "Could Trump Have Been Our First 100 Million-Vote President?"

"We made Jack Dorsey one of the richest men on earth. He got an army of worker bees to spend thousands of hours for free making him rich. And what’s my reward? No more free speech. In America. My opinions are banned. My opinions are forbidden," Root said.

Fox News reached out to Gateway Pundit for comment but they did not immediately respond.