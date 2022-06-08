Twitter roasts George Takei for gun control tweet that accidentally supports 2nd Amendment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In his quest to get AR-15 rifles out of Americans’ hands, Hollywood liberal George Takei seemed to inadvertently make a point in support of the Second Amendment.

On Monday, the Star Trek actor tweeted that all the AR-15s in America could be put to better use in Ukraine, where they are trying to fight off the tyranny of the Russian invaders.

Takei wrote, "Crazy thought, but those 20 million AR-15s now in this country could sure arm a lot of Ukrainians."

It appeared that the liberal actor failed to realize what his tweet implied, that AR-15s can be useful in protecting the citizenry of a sovereign nation. That is one of the main reasons why America’s founding fathers instituted the Second Amendment.

Second Amendment supporters on Twitter were quick to remind Takei of this crucial point he completely overlooked.

Washington Times columnist Tim Young pointed out a double standard implied by Takei’s tweet, writing, "Crazy thought, Americans should have the same right and ability to protect themselves that Ukrainians do."

Conservative commentator John Cardillo asked, "Who wants to tell Unhinged Sulu that he’s making the best argument for individual unrestricted gun ownership and constitutional carry?"

"Thanks for acknowledging the entire reason the 2nd amendment is so important, genius," tweeted The Blaze host Sara Gonzales.

Actor Matthew Marsden mocked Takei, tweeting, "Damn right! Wouldn't that be awesome?!!! They should be armed and never give up their arms again, just in case. In fact, better still, make it a right. I think I have the words... ‘the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.’ Just in case. You know..."

"So he does understand the purpose of the 2nd Amendment... He just doesn't think it should apply to Americans," wrote conservative pundit Lauren Chen.

Conservative author Kyle Becker declared, "There you have it. According to Dems, Ukrainians can be trusted with AR-15s, but not law-abiding Americans."

The Daily Wire’s Frank J. Fleming tweeted, "Ooh. Keeping going. You're almost there on gun rights."

"This doesn’t prove the point you think it does, @GeorgeTakei," added conservative YouTuber Viva Frei.

Takei has been an ardent gun control supporter in the past. Last year he implied that guns have more rights that women in this country, tweeting, "A gun shouldn’t have more rights than a girl."

In 2016, he penned an article in The Daily Beast which claimed, "the asserted right of citizens to own, purchase, and sell semi-automatic firearms runs headlong into our right to participate in civil society without undue fear of being targeted or killed" and argued for "common sense" gun bans.