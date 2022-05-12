Twitter mocks the Pro-Choice Caucus for saying the word 'choice' is 'harmful'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pro-Choice Caucus members of the House of Representatives were ridiculed after it shared its taking points on abortion.

On Thursday, Politico congressional reporter Sarah Ferris shared a list of "Abortion Messaging Do’s and Don’ts" from the Pro-Choice Caucus. One of the talking points included was that using the word "choice" is considered "harmful language."

"NEW: The Pro Choice Caucus has just sent out messaging materials to House Dems on Roe draft. One of the recommendations: Don't use ‘choice,'" Ferris reported.

Twitters users shared the list pointing out the irony that the Pro-Choice Caucus claimed the word "choice" could be harmful.

"’Choice’ is now considered ‘harmful language’ by the ‘Pro Choice Caucus,’" Washington Post columnist James Hohmann tweeted

National Review writer Alexandra DeSanctis Marr wrote, "Interesting recommendation coming from the....Pro Choice Caucus."

Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy tweeted, "Pro-Choice Caucus decides its own name is harmful LOL."

Dunleavy also noted that Planned Parenthood made a similar insistence in 2021 under a post titled "What’s wrong with choice?: Why we need to go beyond choice language when we’re talking about abortion."

"Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund in 2021: ‘It’s time to retire the phrase ‘pro-choice, not pro-abortion’ for good. … So what can someone say instead of just ‘pro-choice’? You can absolutely say pro-abortion…’" Dunleavy tweeted.

Planned Parenthood also explained, "The language of ‘choice’ centers one person’s decision to get an abortion or not; a choice is something one person makes. Focusing on someone’s "choice" erases the structural, societal factors that determine how and if someone can get health care, and the quality of that care. These factors are not incidental or insignificant: they leave many people with no choices at all."

After the Supreme Court draft opinion that outlined the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Senate Democrats attempted to pass a bill this week that would legalize abortion nationwide. However, the bill failed to reach enough votes to pass with only 49 Democrats voting in favor.