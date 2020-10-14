Twitter locks out Kayleigh McEnany from her personal account for sharing New York Post's Hunter Biden report

Twitter punished White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for sharing the explosive New York Post report on Hunter Biden on her personal account.

The Trump campaign shared what appears to be a screenshot of an email McEnany received from Twitter, alerting her that her account "has been locked."

"We have determined that this account violated the Twitter Rules. Specifically, for: Violating our rules against distribution of hacked material," the email read.

McEnany's tweet that was flagged by the tech giant read, "**NEW** Email from Ukrainian executive to Hunter Biden asks Hunter to 'use his influence' on behalf of the firm paying him $50K/mo in email with subject 'urgent issue' obtained by @nypost Father @JoeBiden was in charge of Ukraine relations at time.!!"

"Twitter has locked the personal account of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for sharing news Democrats don’t like," the Trump War Room tweeted on Wednesday evening.

McEnany fired back at Twitter from her official government account.

Censorship should be condemned! cc: @Twitter & Facebook NOT the American way!!" McEnany tweeted from her @PressSec handle.

Neither Twitter nor the White House immediately responded to Fox News' requests for comment.

Twitter also locked several other accounts including The New York Post as well as others who shared the article including NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck.

The New York Post obtained a 2015 email indicating that Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, thanked Hunter Biden for "giving an opportunity" to meet his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden.

The Democratic nominee has previously said he has "never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings."

Wednesday afternoon, both Facebook and Twitter began cracking down on the spreading of the article on social media.

The Biden 2020 presidential campaign responded to the Post story on Wednesday, saying the former vice president "carried out official U.S. policy toward Ukraine and engaged in no wrongdoing," and that "Trump administration officials have attested to these facts under oath."

The Pozharskyi email was obtained by the Post from a computer hard drive left at a Delaware-based tech repair shop.

Fox News has not yet independently verified all of the materials cited in the Post's report.

Fox Business' Audrey Conklin, Paul Conner, and Nick Givas contributed to this report.