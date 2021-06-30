Liberals rejoice over Donald Rumsfeld's death: 'Wish there was somewhere worse he could go'

While Americans across the nation mourned the loss of former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld Wednesday, liberals on Twitter pulled no punches in rejoicing over the news of his death.

"For those too young to know, Donald Rumsfeld was an atrocious human being whose legacy is engineering unlawful, disastrous & unnecessary wars that continue to traumatize generations. He had no remorse or contrition for his role in the bloodshed. May he kick rocks for eternity," The Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali reacted.

"Bye, bi---," The Nation's Washington correspondent Aída Chávez replied.

"The only thing tragic about Donald Rumsfeld’s death is that it didn’t take place in a prison cell," progressive journalist Walker Bragman wrote.

"Any obituary of Donald Rumsfeld that doesn't specifically state that he shared responsibility for a misguided war that resulted in the deaths of 4000 American GIs and 200,000 or more Iraqi civilians is journalistic malfeasance," MSNBC analyst David Corn declared.

"If you think Bill Cosby got away with atrocities, remember that Donald Rumsfeld did NOT die in The Hague," actor John Fugelsang weighed in.

"Say what you will about the man, it’s pretty wild that Donald Rumsfeld already found a job in Hell," TV writer Mike Drucker quipped.

Far-left pundit Cenk Uygur called Rumsfeld a "heartless warmonger" who he claimed is responsible for the lives of "hundreds of thousands of innocent Iraqis."

Several left-wing Twitter accounts characterized Rumsfeld as a "monster" and "war criminal" for his hawkish stance on U.S. foreign policy.

"Excited Donald Rumsfeld is going to hell, but wish there was somewhere worse he could go," a news editor at Fanbyte media tweeted.

Historian Vijay Prashad said that Rumsfeld had been "recalled by the devil."

"May Donald Rumsfeld face the justice and accountability in death that he never got to face in this world for his crimes," content creator Sana Saeed responded.

"The tragedy of Donald Rumsfeld’s death is that we will remember his name, and not those of the hundreds of thousands of people he consigned to a violent death," The Daily Beast contributing editor Spencer Ackerman wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, others paid tribute to the former defense secretary on Twitter, calling him a "true public servant" and "American hero."

Rumsfeld, a confident adviser to power with a trenchant style that earned him admirers and enemies alike, had a long and winding career in public life that spanned five decades. He had been a congressman and a White House chief of staff, and had a successful corporate career, too. During his time in Congress he cosponsored the Freedom of Information Act and helped eliminate the draft for the military and switch to an all-volunteer force.

But it was his second time as secretary of defense from 2001 to 2006 under the Bush administration—during the most tumultuous period of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan—for which is one of the most notable periods of his decades-long career. Rumsfeld passed away at the age of 88 on Wednesday.