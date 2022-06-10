Twitter laments 40-year-high inflation, blames Biden's 'failures': 'NOT good'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On Friday, the U.S. Labor Department announced the latest inflation numbers for May and revealed that consumer prices for everyday goods like gas, groceries and rent, are at a 40-year-high. According to the data, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May was 8.6% higher than it was a year ago.

In addition, the department added that there was an entire 1% jump in the index over the course of only one month, from to April to May of 2022. The 8.6% rate is higher than economists had predicted, and it represents the fastest increase in inflation since December 1981.

Record inflation was one of the major trending topics on Twitter after the CPI was announced Friday. At one point, it was the number two trending topic on the platform, as evidenced by a screenshot from Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo., spokesperson Abigail Marone.

It was clear that most users were shocked and outraged over the dismal report. Though a couple liberals tried to pretend they didn't mind it so much.

Townhall.com managing editor Spencer Brown provided a bit more context to the numbers, tweeting, "CPI: Inflation blew past consensus estimates to hit a full one percent increase in May bringing YOY inflation to 8.6 percent — which means Americans took a real wage cut of 3.4 percent in the last year. Worst report since December 1981."

Washington Times columnist Tim Young skewered new White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s recent optimistic statement on the economy with his tweet, writing, "’What we're trying to say is that the economy is in a better place than it has been historically.’ - Karine Jean-Pierre 3 days ago. Inflation was 8.6% in May, a new forty year high."

Hot Air senior editor Ed Morrissey tweeted, "Despite all of the happy talk from Biden and the WH about the economy, inflation not only hasn’t abated — it’s still soaring. And real wages are dropping. Incredible transitions, cont'd: Bidenflation CPI soars to 8.6% in May, up 1% month-on-month."

Media Research Center president Brent Bozell slammed the media for its lack of concern on high prices. "This is what people care about," he tweeted, adding, "Inflation is impacting all Americans, but the media and the left will do anything to distract from Biden’s failures."

"On January 6th, 2021, inflation was at 1.4 percent. Now it's at 8.6 percent. No wonder Democrats want Americans to focus on the riot instead," tweeted radio host Dan O’Donnell.

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle even lamented the depressing CPI numbers, though she used it as an opportunity to ding Republicans. She tweeted, "Coming off a brutal 1/6 hearing, republicans are getting their wish this AM... Ugly inflation #s. Up 8.6% yoy and 1% from the previous month. NOT good."

GETTR CEO and former senior Trump advisor Jason Miller tweeted, "This is what Americans are actually concerned about… Also, Let’s Go Brandon. ‘U.S. Inflation Hit 8.6% in May.’ Energy, groceries, shelter costs drive fastest rise in consumer-price index since December 1981."

Though liberal author John Pavlovitz tried his best to keep American eyes focused away from inflation and on the primetime Jan 6th hearings. "The thing that you need to remember about inflation rising 8.6% in May, is that the Republican Party attempted a bloodless (and then very bloody) coup to overturn an election and install a dictator. I'll take expensive ground beef, human rights, and free elections, thanks..." he tweeted.

"I'll take #inflation at 8.6% in May over the former guy any day of the week," actress Angela Belcamino tweeted defiantly.