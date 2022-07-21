Twitter explodes after Dave Chappelle show is cancelled in Minnesota: ‘Totalitarian censorship’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Twitter users both praised and ridiculed First Avenue after the Minneapolis music venue announced they were canceling a stand-up comedy routine by Dave Chappelle following backlash.

"The Dave Chappelle show tonight at First Avenue has been cancelled and is moving to the Varsity Theater," the announcement, posted to Twitter, said.

"To staff, artists and our community, we hear you, and we are sorry. We know we must hold ourselves to the highest standards, and we know we let you down. We are not just a black box with people in it, and we understand that First Ave is not just a room, but meaningful beyond our walls."

DAVE CHAPPELLE, JOE ROGAN FANS PUSH BACK ON CANCEL CULTURE: ‘YOU CAN’T BOW TO THE MOB’

The show was moved to Varsity Theater, and First Avenue told guests they would be able to transfer their tickets.

A rep for Chappelle did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

A new Netflix comedy special from Chappelle was released under the radar earlier this month through the streaming giant and focused on a speech he gave at his alma mater after declining the offer from the school to rename a theater after him following his transphobic joke controversy.

Users on the social media site quickly voiced their disapproval at the venue's decision.

"’We believe in diverse voices’ ...except the voices we don't agree with,’" comedian Tim Young replied to First Avenue. Young also tweeted that every time a Chappelle show is canceled Republicans gain votes.

"You’re a bunch of immature children," NewsBusters Managing Editor Curtis Houck tweeted.

The Hodgetwins, two conservative twin brothers who do professional stand-up comedy, said that First Avenue canceled one of their shows in Georgia a few weeks prior.

DAVE CHAPPELLE DECLINES TO HAVE HIGH SCHOOL'S THEATER NAMED AFTER HIM OVER BACKLASH TO COMEDY SPECIAL

Tidal Executive Vice President and Editor-In-Chief Tony Gervino slammed the venue, posting a picture of GG Allin’s First Avenue star alongside the caption, "We believe in diverse voices. Just not diversity."

The Blaze CEO Tyler Carditis meanwhile tweeted out a faux First Avenue announcement mocking the venue.

The Federalist editor-in-chief Mollie Hemingway also chimed in, writing "Your totalitarian censorship and hatred of free expression is unamerican and terrifying."

Several other outraged voices also offered their thoughts.

However, many other users also accepted the venue's decision to cancel the show, or in some cases even praise it.

"Dave Chappelle is so hated that the ENTIRE STAFF of First Avenue called out for this in order to force their hand. No one in the public caused this. This was the free market and collective labor bargaining at work," Twitch streamer and YouTube personality Venus Evelyn wrote.

DAVE CHAPPELLE ATTACKER’S MISDEMEANOR CHARGE RIPPED BY COMEDY CLUB OWNERS: ‘SHOCKING TO HEAR’

"Thank you for making the right call on this one," photojournalist Scott Heins replied. Vulture contributor Noah Jacobs weighed in, claiming that First Avenue got themselves into their current position by choosing to host Chappelle in the first place. Nevertheless, he agreed it was the right decision to cancel.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Tracy Wright contributed to this report.