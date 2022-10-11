Twitter erupts after JD Vance slams Tim Ryan on immigration, claims border policy led to girl's rape: 'KO'

Conservatives on Twitter applauded Ohio Republican Senate candidate JD Vance for delivering a "KO" to Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, during their Monday night debate.

During their televised debate, a moment came when Ryan tried to accuse Vance of being extreme in his opposition to abortion by supporting restrictions that would endanger victims of rape and incest.

Vance turned the question around on Ryan, claiming that a recent high-profile case of a young Ohio girl being raped and impregnated by an illegal migrant was the fault of the Democratic Party's lax immigration policies.

Mentioning the case, Vance told Ryan, "If you had done your job, she would have never been raped in the first place."

Vance made his statements in response to Ryan’s accusation that the GOP candidate wouldn't allow a 10-year-old rape victim to have an abortion. Vance first blasted the accusation as a "misrepresentation."

He said, "Look, I’ve always believed in reasonable exceptions. This is a misrepresentation of my view, but let’s hear it from me not from Congressman Ryan."

The GOP candidate continued, "Look, I’ve got a 9-year-old baby girl at home. I cannot imagine what that’s like for the girl, for her family. God forbid something like that would happen. I’ve said repeatedly on the record that I think that that girl should be able to get an abortion if she and her family so choose to do so."

He then put the blame for that case on Ryan, saying, "But let’s talk about that case because why was a 10-year-old girl raped in our community, raped in our state, in the first place? The thing the media and Congressman Ryan — they talk about this all [the] time — the thing they never mention is that poor girl was raped by an illegal alien."

Vance said to Ryan, "You voted so many times against border wall funding, so many times for amnesty, Tim. If you had done your job, she would have never been raped in the first place."

Conservatives on social media highlighted the exchange as the knockout blow of the debate and proof that Vance won the televised contest against his Senate opponent.

Political strategist Greg Price tweeted, "I can’t get over the moment that @JDVance1 put loser Tim Ryan in an absolute bodybag. Senator-elect JD Vance is coming your way soon enough."

El American editor-in-chief Ben Kew remarked, "One of the many examples of JD Vance SMOKING Tim Ryan during tonight's Ohio Senate debate."

Conservative author Ryan James Girdusky tweeted, "Well JD Vance absolutely mopped the floor with Tim Ryan, just crushed it #OHSenDebate."

Backing his tweet up with a poll, Girdusky added, "Fox 8 online poll of 2,800+ respondents found JD Vance overwhelmingly won the Ohio Senate debate."

Donald Trump Jr. claimed that Vance’s retort was the knockout punch of the evening. He tweeted, "Holy s***, @JDVance1 just KO'd Tim Ryan!!!"

Conservative filmmaker Robby Starbuck tweeted, "JD finished him. Wow."

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine called it a "KO" as well.

Former Trump campaign press secretary J. Hogan Gidley tweeted, "Correct @JDVance1! All of the crimes committed in America by illegal aliens are completely and totally 100% preventable. The Biden/Ryan policies have made our American communities dangerous."

Former GOP Senate candidate for Ohio Bernie Moreno, tweeted, "A very unprepared @TimRyan got his butt kicked by @JDVance1 tonight. #OHSenDebate. Ryan has been stabbing Ohio workers in the back for 20 years and wonders why they are bleeding."

