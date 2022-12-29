Twitter erupts over viral video of Waffle House employee deflecting a thrown chair: ‘A new superhero’

"Waffle House" is trending on Twitter in reaction to a video of an employee deflecting and slapping down a chair that was thrown at her during a fight at one of the chain's restaurants in Austin, Texas.

The original video, which is more than two minutes long, shows the lead up and fight between multiple Waffle House customers and employees.

The employee who was struck with two chairs has gone viral for her quick reflexes and impressive deflection.

"The US Military has many branches defending our country," comedian Brad Williams tweeted. "Army Navy Marines Air Force Waffle House Employees."

"I was curious why Waffle House was trending," tweeted civil rights attorney Scott Hechinger. "I figured it was a fight. But after going down the rabbit hole, watching various clips, I've come to the conclusion that this was no fight. This was the global coronation of a new superhero. ‘Waffle House Girl.’"

"She needs to be the lead in the next action film," actor and musician Mekka Don tweeted. "Waffle House job training is off the chain."

"I trained at Waffle House," tweeted Lynda Carter, replying to a tweet with a video of her as Wonder Woman.

"Maybe I'm an old softy. But what if, just maybe, we could collectively set aside our differences, join together, and enter 2023 in harmonious agreement that Waffle House Girl is the bada-- MVP of the year," tweeted podcast host Aaron Sagers.

"I really wonder what conversations take place at Waffle House HQ," questioned YouTuber Kalen Allen.