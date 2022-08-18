Twitter blasts journo for calling GOP most 'dangerous,' 'contemptible' force on earth: Worse than 'ISIS'?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Financial Times associate editor Edward Luce got schooled on Twitter after tweeting that in his journalistic experience, Republicans are the most "dangerous," "nihilistic" and "contemptible" "political force" in the world by far.

Flabbergasted by the claim, Conservatives on the platform slammed the journalist and reminded him that terror groups like al-Qaeda, ISIS and Boko Haram exist. Critics asked Luce if they are supposed to believe that the GOP is more evil than those groups.

Luce posted the tweet to his account on August 12, writing, "I’ve covered extremism and violent ideologies around the world over my career. Have never come across a political force more nihilistic, dangerous & contemptible than today’s Republicans. Nothing close."

Though the tweet was posted nearly a week ago, an endorsement of the post by retired Air Force general and former CIA director Michael Hayden prompted it to go viral in recent days.

MATT TAIBBI CALLS ACOSTA’S COVERAGE OF FBI TRUMP RAID ON CNN ‘DYSTOPIAN,’ AKIN TO CHINESE OR RUSSIAN STATE TV

Hayden retweeted the post and expressed his wholehearted approval of it Wednesday, commenting, "I agree. And I was the CIA director."

Psychologist and author Gad Saad torched Luce’s tweet with a sarcastic one of his own, writing, "Not even ISIS, al-Qaeda, or Boko Haram? You seem like a solid thinker with a clear sense of scale and proportionality. To think that most people construe journalists as utter morons. [I’ll also retweet.]"

Conservative commentator Pete D’Abrosca responded jokingly, "If today's Republicans were half as dangerous as the media says, we might be able to accomplish something."

Former Republican congresswoman from New York, Nan Hayworth, claimed the tweet revealed an alarming leftist narrative. She tweeted, "They're developing the pretext for crushing the half of the country fighting to preserve the independent, empowered, individual citizen our American Constitution was created to protect. We're all that's standing between the global oligarchy and the ‘Liberal’ New World Order."

Former Republican U.S. Senate candidate from Virginia, Daniel Gade, tweeted, "What an insane thing to say." Referencing terror group ISIS via the nickname former President Obama gave it, he added, "Remember when ‘the JV team’ took over Syria and much of Iraq, threw gay ppl off of roofs, burned POWs in cages, and auctioned off Yazidi women to be sex slaves?"

Former Trump advisor Sebastian Gorka wrote, "Right. Tal[i]ban, ISIS, Al Qaeda. At least they didn’t wear MAGA hats." Gorka also called Luce a clown.

Washington Examiner commentator Christopher Tremoglie wrote, "Criticize them, fine, but to be so fanatical to say they're more extreme/violent than Al-qaeda, ISIS, USSR, Milošević, Sadam Hussein, etc. is indicative of EXACTLY why they exist in the first place. People like you are the problem."

MSNBC’S BESCHLOSS, FORMER CIA DIRECTOR HAYDEN ‘SUGGEST’ TRUMP BE EXECUTED FOR HAVING NUCLEAR DOCUMENTS

"This is exactly why MAGA/Trump exists," Tremoglie added.

"You must not have been very good at your job then," Mediaite editor Caleb Howe tweeted, joking that Luce obviously wasn’t paying attention to the globe’s various terror groups and dictators if this was his assessment.

"Are these the people w/ the ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ plates? Or the ones w/ the rosaries?" asked Hudson Institute senior fellow Rebeccah Heinrichs, referencing the latest symbols that have considered by the left to be signs of right-wing extremism.

And conservative commentator Rita Panahi asked, "Are you an insane person or drunk tweeting?"