Turning Point USA places Times Square ad for upcoming AmericaFest 2025

AmericaFest 2025 will honor the legacy of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Turning Point USA hands out ‘Freedom’ shirts at New York City UFC event Video

Turning Point USA hands out ‘Freedom’ shirts at New York City UFC event

 Podcaster Benny Johnson joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to discuss how Turning Point USA honored Charlie Kirk at a UFC event in New York City.

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) placed an ad for its upcoming AmericaFest 2025 in front of Times Square in New York City.

Fox News Digital confirmed with a TPUSA spokesperson Monday that a video promoting the organization's conference began broadcasting last week and will continue to push AmericaFest 2025 until tomorrow.

The video, seen on TPUSA's Instagram account, features TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated during a campus tour in September, speaking about the importance of healthy dialogue.

'GOD IS LOVE TAKEOVER' ORGANIZERS ARE BRINGING THE 'SPIRIT OF REVIVAL' TO TIMES SQUARE

A woman holds Charlie Kirk sign

AmericaFest 2025 is expected to honor Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"When churches stop talking, when marriages stop talking, when friends stop talking, division and strife usually begins," Kirk said. "And so, I think dialogue is paramount to a healthy and functioning society."

Rumble, who will exclusively stream the conference, also promoted the TPUSA ad on its X account Monday.

TIMES SQUARE BILLBOARD POPS UP RALLYING AROUND 'HISTORIC' TRUMP ACCOMPLISHMENT DURING FIRST 100 DAYS

"Dialogue is paramount to a healthy and functioning society," the Rumble X account wrote.

AmericaFest will be held Dec. 18–21 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Arizona and is expected to pay tribute to Kirk.

2021 AmericaFest

People attend Turning Point USA’s America Fest 2021. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

"At AmericaFest 2025, we gather to honor Charlie’s legacy—to continue the mission he began and to celebrate the country he loved. Over four unforgettable days, thousands of attendees will hear from the nation’s top leaders, engage with over 100 partner organizations, and experience world-class training designed to strengthen their leadership and activism," the conference's website read.

FROM GRIEF TO GROWTH: TURNING POINT USA BECOMES A RALLYING FORCE FOR GEN Z IN BATTLEGROUND ARIZONA

Several conservative speakers are expected to speak at the event, as well as members of the Trump administration, such as U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Charlie Kirk in Times Square ad

Turning Point USA put an ad featuring founder Charlie Kirk on Times Square. (Screenshot/Turning Point USA)

Since Kirk's assassination, TPUSA has reported tens of thousands of requests for new high school and college chapters of the organization.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

