Turning Point Action to host 'Protect Our Elections' rally

The event, featuring Donald Trump, will be aired live on Fox Nation

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
Fox Nation will stream a rally with former President Donald J. Trump, hosted by Turning Point Action in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, July 24. 

Turning Point Action, the political action committee under TPUSA is intended to target Democrats. TPA is hosting a "Protect Our Elections Rally" featuring Trump in the Arizona Federal Theatre. Fox Nation subscribers can stream the rally live, or watch it on demand after. 

The most recent rally by Trump was held in Sarasota, Florida. It was his second campaign-style rally since leaving the White House.

Trump, holding court at the Sarasota Fairgrounds in southwest Florida in front of an enthusiastic and loud crowd, took aim at his successor, President Biden, as he spotlighted the issues of crime and immigration.

Trump charged that "our streets are being overtaken by vicious thugs and bloodthirsty criminals," and claimed that "our border is being erased before our very eyes."

Trump easily won the 2024 GOP presidential straw poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) gathering in Texas a few weeks ago.

The former president, who’s repeatedly flirted with making another presidential run in 2024 to try and return to the White House, captured 70% of ballots cast in the anonymous straw poll, according to results announced by CPAC on Sunday afternoon.

To watch the upcoming Trump rally in Pheonix, Arizona visit Fox Nation.

Fox News Staff contributed to this report.

