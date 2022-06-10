Turley on 'Kilmeade Show': Jan. 6 committee 'not even trying' to look like a true investigation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley says the Jan. 6 committee - which held its first primetime hearing Thursday night - should be a truly bipartisan panel. Turley said on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Friday that the committee failed to present incriminating evidence against former President Trump.

JAN. 6 COMMITTEE HOLDS FIRST PUBLIC HEARING INVESTIGATING ATTACK ON THE US CAPITOL

JONATHAN TURLEY: That's one of the problems that the Democrats are going to have to confront. Not just that most people have moved on. They got to the condemnation stage two years ago. So they're trying, as The New York Times said, to reframe their argument for the midterm elections. The Times was referring to Democrats telling them that. But the question is, will it work? Because unlike other commissions and committees historically, this one doesn't have any other side. So even with like Pearl Harbor, with Watergate, with our wars during the Bush administration, it was all bipartisan. And sure, that makes for a messy scene, that makes for people pushing back, but it also gives it an authenticity that was entirely missing yesterday. The fact that they edited quotes like that, just really was quite glaring, you're not even trying to look like this is any type of true investigatory proceeding.

