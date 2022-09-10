Tunnels to Towers founder shares mission of foundation: We're taking care of the greatest of all Americans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ahead of September 11, Tunnels to Towers founder Frank Siller joined "Cavuto Live" on Saturday, 21 years after the terrorist attacks on the U.S., to share the story of his brother, Stephen Siller, who died trying to save Americans during the attack. Siller explained how his brother's sacrifice inspired Tunnels to Towers, which now serves American heroes and their families by providing mortgage-free housing.

FRANK SILLER: Last year was very special because I walked from the Pentagon to Shanksville to Ground Zero, and it was towards the end of my journey that I met your son and his fire company, and it was an honor to meet them. I'll tell you what. I'll tell you why people react not to me, but to the mission. It's because what we're doing, it's because what we're doing, we're taking care of the greatest of all Americans, those who are willing to die for you and I or give up their bodies for you and I. And we're making sure that we help the families that are left behind. And we ask everybody go to t2t.org, donate $11 a month. And people do that. We're able to be successful. And we're proud to say last year over 200 houses delivered mortgage-free houses. And we're going to do a lot more than that this year. So as we continue, we need the support. So and I thank you for you and your family, for your continuing support and for having me on today to talk about my brother, who I love so much and I miss so much.

