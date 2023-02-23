Tulsi Gabbard says Ohio residents livid with Biden, Buttigieg: 'They feel forgotten and left behind'

Fox News contributor Tulsi Gabbard told "Fox & Friends" Thursday that the Biden administration seems to view the residents of small American towns as "some kind of annoyance." Gabbard spoke from East Palestine, where she explained the anger and frustration from Ohio residents as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg finally arrived in the area.

BUTTIGIEG VISITS OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT SITE 20 DAYS AFTER WRECK

TULSI GABBARD: The fact that it took three weeks for the secretary of transportation to come and see them. They are feeling like they have been forgotten, left behind and begging for help. It points to the bigger problem that I see here. It's how the people here in East Palestine, and other communities across the country, are really viewed by those in the Biden administration as though they're some kind of annoyance. … It's just horrible because they deserve better. They deserve people like Secretary Buttigieg, President Biden and others to wake up thinking about what can I do for these people who are hurt and who are afraid and who are concerned for their children and their future. And unfortunately, they're not getting that.

Buttigieg visited the site of the train derailment that spilled toxic chemicals into the environment.

At the site, Buttigieg was briefed by the Transportation Department's on-scene personnel. He was also scheduled to with emergency responders and members of the community in East Palestine and receive an update from the National Transportation Safety Board's (NTSB) investigation into the accident.

The Transportation Secretary's visit coincides with the release of the NTSB's preliminary report, which will contain factual findings from the investigation into the Norfolk Southern derailment.

Fox News' Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.