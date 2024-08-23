Tulsi Gabbard gives update on Trump's debate prep: 'He knows the issues'

Former President Trump's debate prep is going "great," former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard told Fox News on Friday.

"He knows the issues. He is very honed in on her [Kamala Harris'] record in reminding voters… ‘what have you done for the last three and a half years?' You can paint this rosy picture about what you're going to do, but we're paying attention to what you've already done and how her policies have destroyed our economy, made us less safe, both here at home and abroad," she told "Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade.

The former president recruited Gabbard to help sharpen his skills ahead of the highly-anticipated Sept. 10 debate, where he is slated to face off against Vice President Kamala Harris at the National Constitutional Center in Philadelphia.

TRUMP RECRUITS TULSI GABBARD FOR DEBATE PREP AFTER SHE ‘DOMINATED’ HARRIS IN 2019 PRIMARY

Gabbard infamously tore into Harris during a 2019 Democratic primary debate for jailing hundreds of Californians for marijuana violations despite smoking the drug herself.

"She put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana," she said during the viral exchange.

KAMALA HARRIS IS AN ‘EMPTY SUIT’ AND CAMPAIGN HANDLERS ARE WORRIED, SAYS TULSI GABBARD

Gabbard isn't the only former Democrat who appears to be in Trump's corner.

Rumors continue to swirl that Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is slated to drop out of the race and endorse the former president this Friday.

Gabbard also weighed in on that speculation.

RFK JR.’S RUNNING MATE SAYS DEMOCRATS ‘OBSTRUCTED A FAIR ELECTION,’ ‘FULLY SUPPORTS’ WORKING WITH TRUMP

"His supporters are independent-minded people who value freedom, who are concerned about what President Biden and Vice President Harris have done to our country and leading us onto the brink of multiple regime change wars, the brink of World War III and nuclear war. They're concerned about this broken health care system and the deep rot of corruption that is entrenched in almost every agency in our government," she said.

"We'll see what Bobby Kennedy decides to do, and no vote should be taken for granted. We'll have to make the case to his supporters about the very clear contrast between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Kamala Harris is standing for taking away our freedom, an increasingly tyrannical government and more war versus Donald Trump, who stands for peace, prosperity and freedom."