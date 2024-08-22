RFK Jr's running mate says Democrats are 'terrified' their campaign may join forces with Trump

RFK Jr's running mate, Nicole Shanahan, shared a post to X claiming that Democrats are "terrified" their campaign may endorse Donald Trump.



In a post on X on Thursday, the independent VP pick said "My old Dem buddies have been flooding me with frantic calls, texts, and emails. Unlike Ro, I wouldn’t dream of airing those private conversations publicly, but the message is clear: they’re terrified of the idea of our movement joining forces with Donald Trump."



RFK JR.’S RUNNING MATE SAYS DEMOCRATS ‘OBSTRUCTED A FAIR ELECTION,’ ‘FULLY SUPPORTS’ WORKING WITH TRUMP



"When I point out what the Democratic Party and their super PACs have done to sabotage our campaign, their response is always, ‘but Trump is worse.’ Here’s an idea: stop suing us. Let us debate. Quit rigging the media and the polls. It’s a simple formula, people—get with it," the post concluded.



A source close to the campaign told the NY Post on Thursday that RFK Jr's campaign suspension will be announced Friday in Phoenix, Arizona.

Shanahan joined Fox News @ Night on Tuesday, saying "You know, it's Bobby's decision. I came into this supporting him wholeheartedly to win this election. And I have to say, there's only one party that has obstructed fair, a fair election for us. And unfortunately, it was the Democratic Party. They've done everything they can, including creating PACs to prevent us from being able to have ballot access."



TRUMP SAYS HE WOULD BE 'HONORED' BY RFK JR. ENDORSEMENT, SAYS DEMOCRATS 'TREATED HIM VERY BADLY

The Kennedy/Shanahan ballot has faced uphill climbs in order to get on the ballot state-by-state nationwide. Most recently, it faced a roadblock in New York State due to a residency dispute.

In a six-way poll conducted by Fox News Polls from earlier this month, RFK Jr holds 6% of the national vote. That is down from 10% in July from the same pollsters and an all-time high of 15% support in November 2023.



On Thursday, former President Trump told FOX + Friends that RFK Jr "is a very good person. If he endorsed me, I would be honored by it. I would be very honored by it. He really has his heart in the right place. He is a respected person."



Nicole Shanahan did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.