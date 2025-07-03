Tulsi Gabbard accuses Washington Post reporter of 'actively harassing' ODNI staff

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard called out the Washington Post and its reporter and accused them of "actively harassing" her staff in an X post on Thursday.

"It has come to my attention that Washington Post reporter @nakashimae appears to be actively harassing [Office of the Director of National Intelligence] staff. Instead of reaching out to my press office, she is calling high level Intelligence Officers from a burner phone, refusing to identify herself, lying about the fact that she works for the Washington Post, and then demanding they share sensitive information," Gabbard wrote.

The post continued, "Apparently, publishing leaked classified material wasn't enough for the Washington Post, so now they’ve decided to go after the Intelligence professionals charged to protect it."

GABBARD SLAMS 'POLITICALLY MOTIVATED' SURVEILLANCE AS EFFORT TO 'INTIMIDATE' HER FOLLOWING CRITICISM OF HARRIS

Gabbard also accused reporter Ellen Nakashima of being the same reporter who "stalked" her family in Hawaii and suggested it was part of a political op.

"This kind of deranged behavior reflects a media establishment so desperate to sabotage @POTUS’s successful agenda that they’ve abandoned even a facade of journalistic integrity and ethics. The Washington Post should be ashamed, and they should put an end to this immediately," she wrote.

The Washington Post executive editor Matt Murray later responded to Gabbard’s post and stood by Nakashima in a statement on X.

"For three decades, Ellen Nakashima has been one of the most careful, fair-minded, and highly regarded reporters covering national security. Reaching out to potential sources rather than relying solely on official government press statements regarding matters of public interest is neither nefarious nor is it harassment. It is basic journalism," Murray said.

DNI TULSI GABBARD REFERS ALLEGED INTELLIGENCE LEAKERS FOR PROSECUTION; DETAILS POSSIBLE MOTIVES

He called Gabbard’s post an "unfounded personal attack" that revealed a "fundamental misunderstanding about the role of journalists to report on government officials and hold power to account."

In a comment to Fox News Digital, Gabbard’s deputy chief of staff Alexa Henning pointed to an X post she made after the Washington Post released its statement.

"Not a denial," she wrote.

Fox News Digital also reached out to Nakashima for comment.

In November, several days after being nominated for her director position, Gabbard’s former chief of staff, Kainoa Penaroza, accused Washington Post reporter Jon Swaine on X of "stalking" Gabbard’s former employees and coming to his door uninvited.

