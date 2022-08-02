Tudor Dixon post-primary victory: Voters will hold Whitmer and her 'terrible record' accountable

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon reacted to her primary victory Tuesday and her plan to defeat Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on "The Ingraham Angle."

TUDOR DIXON: My message to Gov. Whitmer is families won tonight, families came out and voted and families want a family-friendly Michigan, and we’re going to deliver it, and we are going to hold her accountable to her terrible record here in the state of Michigan. We're not going to let the people forget and trust me, as I’ve gone around the state, they haven’t forgotten.

I’d ask families: Are you better off now than you were four years ago? Does she really think there’s any way to drag Michigan any further down than she has? Does she really think it’s possible for us to be in a worse condition? Because right now we’re at the bottom, we're at bottom in education, we have a problem with cities, we need to come back for safe cities, we need to have businesses, have a government that comes around them, that protects them, that wants them to succeed. This is not what they have seen for the last four years.

This is what we are going to deliver to the state of Michigan. So my message to Gretchen Whitmer is watch out, your record stands strong, and it’s bad, and the people of Michigan want to get rid of it. The only place we’re going is up, and we’re going to bring Michigan back.

