Tucker responds to Fauci's calling his vaccine questions a 'conspiracy theory': What are you telling us?

On Wednesday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight," the Fox News host once again asked why those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine must remain under restrictions and responds to Dr. Anthony Fauci's claims that Carlson's questioning vaccine efficacy is "typical, crazy conspiracy theory."

CARLSON: For months now, we have been asking a very straightforward question about the coronavirus vaccine. Why do people who take it -- and by the way, why do people who have been previously infected and show high levels of antibodies -- have to live under the restrictions that the vaccines were supposed to eliminate? Why, for example, does Tony Fauci say you have to wear a mask after you get the vaccine? If we are following the science, and we sincerely hope to, we’re wondering, is Fauci telling Americans who have been vaccinated or who have been recovered from the coronavirus itself, that they aren't protected against future infections? Is that why he is saying they can't eat in restaurants or go to bars? These are not trick questions. They are the most basic of all questions. We would love to have Dr. Fauci on this show to explain them.

But we have asked them enough that he finally took notice and this morning he went on CNN, but he didn't answer them. Instead, he dismissed those questions as a conspiracy theory.

...

If this stuff works, why can't you live like it works? What are you really telling us here? And by the way, this, again, is not a trick question, we are not playing word games here, what is the answer? If the coronavirus vaccine prevents you from catching the coronavirus, why are you wearing a mask? Why can't you eat in a restaurant? And if it doesn't prevent you from catching the coronavirus, why are we taking it in the first place? Both can't be true.

