Tucker challenges Jim Jordan after Big Tech hearing: 'Google is your second biggest campaign contributor'

Fox News' Tucker Carlson told House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, to explain "what the consequences are going to be" for Big Tech companies that censor conservative viewpoints after Jordan blasted the leaders of Google, Facebook and other tech giants at a subcommittee hearing.

"Big Tech's out to get conservatives, that's clearly true," the "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host told Jordan. "It's time they face the consequences. There are too many frustrated viewers out there who don't think Republicans have forced them to face any consequences for the past four years. Tell us, simply, what the consequences are going to be."

Jordan insisted that House Republicans are working with the Senate to address the issue, and emphasized the importance of retaking the House in November, asking Carlson, "do you think Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Jerry Nadler are going to fix this? "

"I'm a talk show host," Carlson answered. "We've got four million viewers or whatever, but my job is to talk. Lawmakers are tasked with running the country and passing our laws, by definition, and these companies operate with a special carve-out provided them by Congress and Congress has never done anything to rein them in."

"We've got, what, 96 days until the election," the host added. "Are there going to be any consequences until then?"

"There are three possible remedies here," Jordan acknowledged. "All I know is there is a big problem and there has to be a remedy, we are looking at which is the best course of action to take."

The interview took a turn when Carlson observed that Jordan and Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Wis., have accepted campaign contributions from Google.

"Google is your second-biggest campaign contributor in the last cycle," Carlson told Jordan. "Why do you think they would give you money?"

"Look, if they want to exercise their First Amendment liberties to give me money -- I raised $3 million last quarter," Jordan fired back. "If Google gives me a few thousand-dollar check, God bless them. That doesn't change who I am."

Jordan pointed to his behavior in Wednesday's hearing, during which he rattled off a list of instances where major tech and social media companies either censored or removed posts from conservative lawmakers or thinkers.

"In 2016, Google tried to tailor their features to help [Hillary] Clinton in key states ..." Jordan stated. "The good news is in 2016, in spite of what Google did, the American people saw it for what it was and Donald Trump was elected.

"I think its gonna happen again," he predicted, "but we've got to keep our eye on them."