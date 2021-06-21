Tucker: In Don Lemon's free time he runs from diversity

Fox News host Tucker Carlson called out what appears to be a "racist cookie jar" in CNN host Don Lemon's kitchen on Monday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

CARLSON: Mr. Don Lemon is a cable news host on our competitor over at CNN, and most of the time he talks about cable news host type things: what the Royals are up to, how a commercial airliner might have flown into a black hole, you know, the news. But Don Lemon most importantly is more than that. Don Lemon's a civil rights leader. Just the other day he spoke to "The Washington Post" about his feelings on civil rights, and he declared, you may not be surprised by this, that America is a racist country.

Quote: "We're living in two different realities as Black and White people," said Father Lemon.

…

Don Lemon lives in a $4.3 million home in Sag Harbor, New York. No, he doesn't live in Section 8 housing, he lives in one of the whitest towns in America. In fact, 80%, Sag Harbor is just 3% African-American. In the interview, Mr. Lemon said America needs to see more people like him. He regularly lectures America about diversity. When he didn't tell "The Washington Post" is that in his free time he runs away from diversity.

…

Now, we're not calling it to be a white supremacist here, but you have to ask yourself, and I'm going to put this on the screen now. What is this, this symbol of hate posing as a cookie jar, doing in Don Lemon's kitchen?

Do you see that? That right there, ladies and gentlemen, is a white supremacist, QAnon, cookie jar. Now we are not calling for the Department of Justice to look more deeply into this because that's not our place, we're a cable news show not a law enforcement agency. But let's put it this way if you find yourself with a black face cookie jar in your own kitchen, it's time to reflect. That means you, Don Lemon.