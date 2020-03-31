Tucker Carlson blasts WHO leadership as 'lapdogs' for the Chinese government

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Tucker Carlson took on the World Health Organization Tuesday, calling its director corrupt for using his position to cover for the Chinese government's inept response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"[Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus], he's the director-general of the World Health Organization. He got his job with Chinese support after he covered up cholera outbreaks in his home country [Ethiopia]," Carlson said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "A perfect man to lead the World Health Organization. And he has subsequently set the standard for corruption there."

APPLE SECURES 10 MILLION MASKS FOR US HEALTH CARE WORKERS

Carlson played a clip of Tedros from January, in which the WHO director said: "China is actually setting a new standard for outbreak response, and it's not an exaggeration."

The host admonished Tedros for his comments, as well as his clai, that China had been transparent with the rest of the world.

"In fact," Carlson said, "there is nothing speedy about how China detected the outbreak and then warned the world. Indeed, they did the exact opposite."

Carlson then played a clip from a report by "60 Minutes Australia" which noted the disappearance of Dr. Ai Fen, the head of the emergency department at Wuhan Central Hospital. She claimed, as the report put it, that Chinese authorities "had stopped her and her colleagues from warning the world" about the virus.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"She has now disappeared," the report's narrator said. "Whereabouts unknown."

"So the World Health Organization's leadership tells you that China, 'set the standard for the outbreak,'" Carlson said. "Apparently that standard includes disappearing doctors who tell the truth about it."

Carlson closed the segment by taking one last shot that WHO, its leadership and China.

"You might think that a World Health Organization, a group that got 58 million of your tax dollars last year, might care that a government arrests doctors and lies about deadly new diseases. But no," Carlson said. "Like so many other organizations, they are lapdogs for the powerful. And that means the real job is sucking up to the Chinese government."