‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ helps Fox News beat CNN, MSNBC primetime combined for 45th straight week

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Americans flocked to Fox News last week for information and analysis during a jam-packed news cycle as the economy, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, COVID, violence across the nation and all-things politics continue to dominate headlines.

Fox News averaged 1.5 million viewers from May 16-22, thumping all of basic cable as no other network surpassed one-million viewers. ESPN finished second with an average audience of 831,000 while TNT finished third with 788,000 average viewers.

Fox News averaged 2.3 million viewers during the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m., topping all basic cable competitors except for the NBA Playoffs-heavy TNT and ESPN. Fox News crushed other cable news offerings in the category, as MSNBC averaged 910,000 viewers and CNN failed to crack the top ten with a dismal average viewership of only 597,000. It was the 45th consecutive week that Fox News outdrew CNN and MSNBC combined during primetime.

LINCOLN PROJECT FUNDRAISES OFF BUFFALO MASSACRE, ATTACKS ELISE STEFANIK AS 'EVIL'

Fox News’ advantage over CNN and MSNBC was even more staggering among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54. Fox News averaged 222,000 demo viewers compared to 95,000 for CNN and only 66,000 for MSNBC.

MSNBC continued to struggle in the critical demo, finishing behind 26 other basic cable channels including Freeform, Bravo, FXX, BET, AMC, Paramount, TLC and Nickelodeon.

Fox News’ primetime lineup of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Hannity" and "The Ingraham Angle" averaged 350,000 nightly demo viewers while CNN settled for 123,000 and MSNBC only attracted 90,000 average viewers in the key category.

Overall, Fox News Channel aired 98 of the 100 most-watched cable news telecasts last week and had the swept the top 15.

CNN WILL 'REIMAGINE' LONG-STRUGGLING MORNING SHOW 'NEW DAY,' CEO SAYS

"Tucker Carlson Tonight" was the most-watched cable news program of the week among both total viewers and the advertiser-coveted demo, averaging 3.2 million total viewers and 505,000 in the demo.

"The Five" averaged 3.2 million to finish second, followed by "Hannity," "Jesse Watters Primetime" and "Special Report with Bret Baier."

"Gutfeld!" averaged two million viewers to top NBC’s "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon," and daytime offerings "Outnumbered," "The Faulkner Focus" and "America’s Newsroom" all topped NBC’s "Today with Hoda and Jenna."

"FOX & Friends" averaged 1.4 million viewers to nearly triple the turnout for CNN’s long-struggling "New Day," which averaged only 378,000 viewers. MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" settled for an average audience of 783,000 as "FOX & Friends" has now topped cable news morning competition for 61-straight weeks.

"Unfiltered with Dan Bongino" averaged 1.4 million viewers to finish as the most-watched cable news program on Saturday, while "Sunday Morning Futures" averaged 1.7 million to take the weekend crown.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Over on Fox Business Network, an average of 237,000 business day viewers tuned in as FBN topped CNBC’s audience of 225,000. It was Fox Business’ most-watched week during the business day since the week of the 2020 presidential election and "Kudlow" topped all business programs for the fifth-straight week.

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research