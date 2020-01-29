Tucker Carlson sarcastically praises 'America's warrior priest' Adam Schiff

Tucker Carlson began his opening monologue Wednesday by calling the ongoing Senate impeachment trial of President Trump the "world's dullest" story and asking, "Honestly, who cares?"

What followed was biting sarcastic mockery of Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and his case against the president.

'COUP HAS STARTED,' UKRAINE WHISTLEBLOWER'S ATTORNEY PROMISED IN 2017, VOWING TO IMPEACH AND 'GET RID OF' TRUMP

Carlson noted that some Democratic senators are "undecided" about whether to remove Trump from office, prompting Carlson to ask jokingly how they could be undecided when the issue is a "national security crisis."

"Let's not forget what is at stake here. It's not simply America that was betrayed by Donald Trump's notorious phone call," Carlson said. "It was perhaps far more importantly, the noble people of Ukraine."

The host then sarcastically backed House impeachment manager Schiff's call for Ukrainian support and their "importance to America's national security."

"God help us, implores America's warrior priest, Adam Schiff. Stand with Ukraine for the love of God, man. Stand with Ukraine. As generations of men on their deathbeds have said to their oldest sons, 'Boy, stand with Ukraine," Carlson said, evoking "Game of Thrones." "Because even now, in this modern age that we dare to call it civilized, there are dark forces lurking unseen in the shadows. Even now, forces that, if left to their own diabolical devices, might briefly delay the transfer of sophisticated weapons technology."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When Ukrainian people stumble, we bruise. We are one, Ukraine and us. Just as we have been for centuries, upon centuries," Carlson added. "What Adam Schiff has joined together, let no man put asunder."