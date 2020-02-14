Tucker Carlson blasts left's criminal justice reform hypocrisy: They want to 'send their enemies to jail'

Tucker Carlson took on criminal justice reform Friday in response to the ongoing controversy over the sentencing of former Trump associate Roger Stone, blasting those on "the left" and in the media for taking glee over the situation.

"[Stone] was convicted of lying during Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. In the end, Mueller couldn't find collusion but Stone got up to nine years in prison," Carlson said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "'Good,' says official Washington. 'He's annoying and worse, he's close to Trump. Let him die there.'"

BARR UNDER FIRE AS DEMS VOW TO INVESTIGATE AG, CALL FOR IMPEACHMENT

Carlson played clips from the media celebrating Stone's sentencing before focusing on Watergate figure John Dean.

"Dean led the Watergate cover-up for months. He made hush payments to the burglars. He destroyed the evidence to keep investigators from finding it. So how much time has he served for all that?" Carlson asked. "Well, he served four months. He's not Roger Stone."

The host then turned to former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe. Hours earlier, the Justice Department said it would not pursue criminal charges against McCabe after he was fired from the DOJ for "lacking candor" when questioned about the agency's watchdog over unauthorized leaks to the media about the DOJ investigation into the Clinton Foundation. =

"Andy McCabe authorized illegal leaks to the press and then lied to investigators about doing it. McCabe was fired from his job for that, as he should be," Carlson said. "But today, prosecutors announced that they will not bring any criminal charges against him.

"If he was Roger Stone, McCabe would be in jail right now. Instead, he's a celebrity fawned over by the hair hats on cable news," Carlson said. "No doubt his salary has increased. Be grateful he didn't get caught supporting Donald Trump three years ago."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carlson then brought up multiple criminal cases in which criminals were let off the hook for serious crimes and went on to commit more crimes. The host then juxtaposed the situation with gun control, saying Democrats are picking on law-abiding, gun-owning Virginia residents, but leaving serious criminal violators alone.

"They're not for gun control. They're for punishing people who don't vote for them. And the same thing is happening here," Carlson said. "The left doesn't want criminal justice reform. If they did, they'd be on Roger Stone's side. No, what they really want is to send their political enemies to jail."