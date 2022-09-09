Tucker Carlson rips 'woke' attempts to whitewash history of the West: 'All in on the Chinese empire'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Tucker Carlson slammed "woke" attempts to reframe the British Empire as worse than other historical superpowers, blaming Chinese colonialist narratives for the change. On Brian Kilmeade's radio show Friday, Carlson accused those trying to whitewash history of being "all in on the Chinese empire."

TUCKER CARLSON: QUEEN ELIZABETH II IS BEING ATTACKED BY SOME BECAUSE SHE LIVED IN A BETTER TIME

TUCKER CARLSON: England ended the transatlantic slave trade. They ended the ritual murder of widows in India. England was an empire and did bad things, but compared to what? Compared to any other empire in history, this was the most benign empire ever. Nothing compares to it, actually. No one says that. You have to ask: why do they not say that? Why are they intent on convincing us that the British Empire was evil? Of course, the answer is because they're all in on the Chinese empire, right? By denying you knowledge of the past, they make it possible to sell you something even worse in the future.

LISTEN TO THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: