Tucker denounces RBG's reported dying wish not to be replaced by Trump: 'We don't believe that for a second'

Tucker Carlson reflected on the fragility of life Monday following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, reminding viewers that "life is bigger than politics, even this year."

The "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host opened his show by commenting on reports that Ginsburg's final wish was to not be replaced until a new president was sworn into office, a sentiment he described as "pathetic" if true.

"Keep in mind, we don't know actually what Ruth Bader Ginsburg's final words were," Carlson said. "Did she really leave this world fretting about a presidential election?

"We don't believe that for a second," he continued. "If it were true, it would be pathetic because life is bigger than politics, even this year.

"We wouldn't wish final words like that on anyone," Carlson added, "so we choose to believe that Ruth Bader Ginsburg didn't actually say that, but [rather] in real life, she was thinking in the end about her family and where she might be going next. Human concerns, not partisan ones."

Ginsburg's death Friday ignited a political firestorm over whether a new Supreme Court justice should be nominated and confirmed before the November election. Trump plans to move forward with the nomination process and announce his pick at the end of the week, as Democrats threaten to pack the high court in retaliation should they win the White House and Senate this fall. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., even declined to rule out impeaching Trump again to block his choice for Ginsburg's seat.

Shortly after Ginsburg's passing was announced, NPR reported that she told her granddaughter days earlier that her "most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."

"Ruth Bader Ginsburg doesn't get to pick her replacement from her deathbed," Carlson retorted. "That's not how it works. We have a Constitution we are supposed to be defending and that's the whole point of the Constitution.

"If Justice [Antonin] Scalia had said something like that, no one would have cared. We would have been embarrassed for him," the host went on. "On some level, Democrats know all this. All this talk about Ginsburg's dying wish is ridiculous and insulting to all of us in our country and they will stop soon.

However, Carlson concluded, "Democrats have an alternative argument at the ready and one they've been honing all year that goes like this: 'Do what we want or we will hurt you.' That's the real argument they're making. "