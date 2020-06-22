Tucker Carlson warns 'as of right now, only Republicans can save us' from rule by street mob

During his opening monologue Monday, Tucker Carlson said Americans should stop pretending the November election is a contest between Donald Trump and Joe Biden because, as he put it, "there is no Joe Biden."

"The Joe Biden you remember no longer exists," Carlson said. "The babbling husk you see may have the same name and similar features, but behind the mask there is nothing but a jumbled collection of talking points from the 70s. 'Turn on your record player, no malarkey'. The candidate has no independent thoughts of his own."

Carlson claimed that Biden's actual function is to serve as a "perfect Trojan horse" for the grave intentions of the activist wing of the Democratic Party.

"Their plan is to ride him to power," he said. "Once there, someone tough and calculating and purposeful -- Kamala Harris, probably -- will change the country."

According to Carlson, the Russia investigation was a "dry run" for Democrats' larger ambitions, in which they asked themselves, "'Can we convince millions of people to believe something that's completely absurd? Yes, we can.'

"That's what they learned. They'll do it again. This time, the 'Russians' will be 'Confederate sympathizers' or 'Nazis' or ... whatever other name they'll choose to give to their political opponents. It doesn't matter. But once they pick when they will gin up mass hysteria, because that's what they are good at, the media will collaborate fully and we will have another witch hunt."

In time, Carlson went on, the new American leadership will seek to expand the definition of a "hate crime" to anything they disagree with -- which will essentially criminalize dissent.

"Who can save us from that? As of right now, only Republicans can save us from that," he said. "Not because they're inherently virtuous, not because they want to -- they don't -- but because they're the opposition party to the extent they still have opposition to anything. We have no choice but to ask for their help."