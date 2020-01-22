Tucker Carlson mocks Adam Schiff's Senate impeachment trial 'lecture about the perils of cheating'

Tucker Carlson lambasted Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for his performance during Wednesday's proceedings in the Senate impeachment trial, saying that he treated watching Americans like students in "the world's largest middle school."

"Schiff, who sources say had not a single friend in high school, has been relishing his recent turn in the spotlight," Carlson said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "He seems to have taken a break from his Joe McCarthy impression, in which he repeatedly denounced his political opponents as agents of the Russian government ,and he's now trying a new role as a tough but lovable dean of students. He has spent the entire day delivering a lecture about the perils of cheating ..."

Carlson ripped Schiff for invoking the specter of Russia during the trial and saying in his remarks that the United States aids Ukraine and "her people over there so that we can fight Russia over there and we don't have to fight Russia here."

"Huh? Wait a second. Who ever said anything about fighting Russia, much less 'over here'? Is Putin planning to invade the homeland?" Carlson said. "Is Milwaukee safe? Do unseen Slavic saboteurs move among us?"

The host then played a montage of MSNBC and CNN analysts fawning over Schiff's performance.

"We want to apologize to any viewers under 18 who may have just watched," Carlson deadpanned when the montage finished, "that was obviously pornographic and not suitable for children."

Carlson then played a clip of Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, dismissing the notion that Democrats have been planning impeachment since 2016 as a "weird conspiracy theory" before playing a clip of Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, saying the opposite.

"Impeachment in the works for years. You'd have to be a nut to believe that," Carlson said. "Unfortunately, nobody passed the talking points to Democrat Al Green, so he just went ahead and admitted it."

"Well, the genesis of impeachment, to be very candid with you, was when the president was running for office," Green recently told MSNBC.

"Whoops," Carlson reacted. "Somebody accidentally told the truth."