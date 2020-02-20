Tucker Carlson jokes Bloomberg paid $460M 'to get humiliated by Elizabeth Warren on national television'

Tucker Carlson asked his audience Thursday what they could buy with the amount spent by former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg on his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.

"What can you buy with $460 million? Well, of course, you can buy a lot of things. You could buy a Boeing 747 if you wanted one. You could build an entire NFL stadium. You could get a pack of peanut M&M's for every single person in this country," Carlson said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "Or you could take all that money and use it to get humiliated by Elizabeth Warren on national television."

"And that's what Michael Bloomberg did last night," Carlson added.

PUNDITS IN LOCKSTEP ON MIKE BLOOMBERG'S ‘DISASTROUS’ DEBATE PERFORMANCE

Carlson ripped Bloomberg's performance during Wednesday night's Democratic presidential debate, saying he "crumbled" under the attacks by the senator from Massachusetts.

"In the face of a woman like that, Mike Bloomberg ... suddenly didn't look like one of the world's richest men. He looked old and weak," Carlson said. "Warren rattled him so completely Bloomberg could barely function, couldn't explain his own candidacy. He made apologies for his record. At one point, Bloomberg bragged about cutting New York City's crime rate in half and then almost instantly disavowed the policy that made it possible."

The host also ripped Bloomberg for spinning a debate question on China's carbon emissions by saying India was a bigger problem.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Bloomberg's Chinese masters are no doubt pleased by the lie he told on their behalf," said Carlson, who was also amused by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., defending herself against former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, whom Carlson called the "fakest guy in the race."

"At this point, it's hard to see how anybody gets the majority of Democratic primary votes," Carlson said. "So who wins? Who's the nominee? That's something our friends, the Democratic Party, are going to have to figure out at their convention in Milwaukee four months from now. And good luck with that."